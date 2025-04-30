Teenager Bravely Distracts Little Brother From Parents’ Domestic Dispute in Other Room Bryan explained that she has a lot of "voice recordings" of their arguments, but this is the first actual video encounter she was able to get on camera. By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 30 2025, 3:19 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @alt.bryan

A teenager captured a tragic and scary incident she and her younger sibling were subjected to one evening. Bryan (@alt.bryan) posted the video to her TikTok account where it accrued over 12 million views.

The video begins with footage of the two sitting on the floor and playing with toys. A Spider-Man action figure is seen on the floor and one of the kids rolls a fighter airplane over the carpet as a commotion can be heard in the background.

A woman's voice reverberates in the background. "Oh Jesus save me," the voice says, which is soon followed by some noises. The scariness of the situation is painfully clear.

It soon becomes evident that the noises are actually part of a back-and-forth altercation between the children's parents. One of the kids, while sitting with their sibling, records loud bangs and what sounds like glassware or cutlery crashing to the floor. "Oh, what's that sound?" the young child asks, which the sibling recording the video ignores.

The woman's voice who referenced "Jesus" can be heard saying "ow!" right before the crash occurs. A text overlay reads "'Can I come stay at your house?' No! No actually you cannot!" indicating that the household isn't one a person would feel comfortable visiting.

In another on-screen caption of the video, Bryan writes that a portion of the video was cut because of "personal information" that was being shared, presumably as part of the dispute that was occurring off-camera. This is followed by someone saying, "f--k you dude."

Standing up, the sibling with the camera appears to redirect the kid's attention away from the fight that's happening in another room of the home. "You wanna go play the guitar?" Bryan enthusiastically asks the child, who immediately says, "Yes!"

"Come on let's go play the guitar!" she says, jogging with the child to another room. "Let's go play the guitar come on!" she says again. A man's voice is heard, again, not on screen. It sounds like he is saying, "I don't like..." but the rest of what he says cannot be heard as the TikToker zips by the area where they are fighting.

After making it into a different room, the sibling makes sure her and the young kid are inside of the room as she shuts the door, recording herself doing so in the process. Bryan writes in a caption of the video that capturing these intense fights between her parents is difficult to do.

"Not sure if I'll keep this up. This trend absolutely eats away at my soul." In other videos on her account, Bryan also references several issues pertaining to mental health suffering as a result of her parents.

In the one clip she indicates that her "worst fear" is "turning into [her] mother." There are other videos where the young woman ridicules the idea of reaching out to external agencies for help. She seemingly mocks someone stating that she could inform her "school counselor" who is "there for a reason."

In another video, she explains that her mother and father are separated and for the majority of her life she lived with her dad. She had the choice of continuing to live with her dad or to live with her mother and stepdad and younger step-brother.

for the people in my comments saying to call the 👮 I HAVE!! they don't do anything.

She ended up choosing to live with her mom, who she says in the comments section of this other video are the child's legal guardians. It didn't take long before she began witnessing violent outbursts between the parents.

Bryan goes on to say the particular video that went viral on her TikTok account occurred one evening when the two parents were visibly drunk while at the dinner table. The situation between the two of them kept "escalating" even while she was away from the table and outside of the room.

Furthermore, Bryan states that her mother has "narcissistic personality disorder" which isn't "fun" to deal with. The argument, she says, began when her mother was constantly "antagonizing" her stepfather, "screaming in his face" and "pushing him."

The "Jesus Christ" comment, Bryan explains, was made by her mother, who was mocking her stepfather who said, "Jesus Christ" after she began getting up in his face in an attempt to start a fight between the two of them. And according to the teen, that worked.

Her stepfather got so angry that he "lifted" Bryan's mother up and threw her against the counter, which caused a bunch of dishes to crash to the floor and break. It was at that moment Bryan decided to take the little boy out of the area where they were playing to another part of the house to "play guitar."

After getting in the room and closing the door, she sat in front of it and decided to call up her father. Despite the fact that it was really late due to the time difference between the areas as her father was "across the country." Her father ended up picking up the phone and they spoke for "an hour or two" while her younger brother played guitar and watched YouTube videos on her iPad.

She says that the video she uploaded is one instance of many that she encountered in the house. Bryan explained that she has a lot of "voice recordings" of their arguments, but this is the first actual video encounter she was able to get on camera.

At the end of her video, she stated that for her "safety's sake," she is moving but she's conflicted about the situation. That's because technically, her younger brother's legal guardians are her mother and stepdad. Due to this, numerous TikTok users urged her not to leave the young child behind in such a potentially dangerous household situation.

In the comments section, Bryan stated that she doesn't want to leave him behind and she is going to try to get him out of the house. However, there were others who stated that Bryan is a child as well and she needs to ensure that she is safe, too.