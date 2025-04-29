“Insane Behavior” — Woman Catches Neighbor Stealing Landscaping Dirt "I would have just called the cops." By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 29 2025, 3:20 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @onehotschmitt

A woman recorded her neighbor in the act of stealing dirt. Specifically, landscaping dirt she was using to gussy up her lawn. In the video, Shannon Schmitt (@onehotschmitt) walks up on a man with a shovel and a woman standing by a pile of dirt.

Article continues below advertisement

The two are standing by a pickup truck with an open bed when Shannon asks the neighbor what's going on. Instantly, the man holding the shovel tells Shannon who he is. There's a short, awkward beat before the woman, Shannon's neighbor, says that if he's not going to "use something" then he should "put it back."

The man replies, "Yes ma'am," before directing his attention to Shannon. "I see you have your phone," he informs her. Shannon confirms that she does, "Good for you," he says, looking at the TikToker recording him near the pile of dirt. "You think I'm a thief?" the man says next.

Article continues below advertisement

Shannon can be heard off-camera saying, "Yeah." "Oh, I apologize, I am not," he replies. "OK, so, what company are you with?" she asks the man. "No company," he tells her, before continuing. "This is ... a personal thing I talked to the gentlemen that were Hispanic who put this dirt here. And they told me I could have some for this lady here," he says, gesturing to Shannon's neighbor.

Article continues below advertisement

The neighbor begins talking, stating that she needs "dirt at [her] house" and that the man with the truck is her "friend" who is helping her bring some to her place. A man can then be heard speaking off camera, "Right, and if you had said you had talked to them, no one that worked there has talked to us about [the matter.]"

The man with the shovel appears to chalk the situation up to a misunderstanding, but then the other man off-camera chimes in, stating that he doesn't understand why they would simply help themselves to the landscaping dirt after speaking with an employee they hired for their own home. As opposed to speaking to the homeowners themselves, who paid for the landscaping services and materials.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @onehotschmitt

Off-camera, the man could be heard saying again, "No offense, I don't know you, so why should I take your word that you talked to a guy?" "Exactly," the man with a shovel states, and continues to speak. "Exactly, so what I'll do is I'll put this back." This solution sounds amenable to Shannon and the other man off-camera, and Shannon's neighbor's friend says, "Absolutely," while nodding his head.

Article continues below advertisement

He then goes on to apologize for the employee not talking to the homeowners and begins unloading the dirt from the back of his truck with the shovel and putting it back on the pile. Following this he asserts that neither he nor the TikToker's neighbor are "evil people."

Afterward, Shannon begins speaking with her neighbor, asking if they had planned on doing their yard work that night. As the woman starts discussing why she wanted the dirt in the first place, the man who was shoveling it out from the back of his truck then begins pantomiming an obscene gesture toward the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @onehotschmitt

He then smiles broadly and jumps up in the back of the truck and starts laughing loudly over Shannon and her neighbor's conversation. The neighbor looks up at him and asks what he's doing, to which the neighbor replies that he's "loving the situation." Thereafter, he tells Shannon and the other man off-camera that they "love drama" and they're "causing drama."

Article continues below advertisement

What transpires prompts the man off-camera to call the shoveling individual a "fool." The shoveler begins screaming and mocking Shannon and the other homeowner. Shannon's neighbor informs the shoveler that his behavior will probably result in the cops getting called on him.

Next, the man responds to Shannon's neighbor that they indeed "should call the cops" as he continues to sweep the dirt out of his truck. Shannon explains to her neighbor that she doesn't know if they're not going to be using the dirt tomorrow for their landscaping.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @onehotschmitt

This point is more than likely why she decided to tell her neighbor that they'd like to wait until the following day to determine whether or not they could take some of the dirt away. Also, the man off-camera explains that the dirt is "part of a $10,000 project" that's being performed on his lawn. Subsequently, he's not about to let any of his materials "walk away" until the job's completed.

Article continues below advertisement

"Am I walking away, sir?" the shoveler says as he continues sweeping the dirt out of his truck. Shannon goes on to state that if the landscapes come back the following day and say that her neighbor can have some of the dirt, then they will have no problem letting them come and take it.

As Shannon's neighbor begins to explain where she has lived in the neighborhood, the shoveler tells her to "let it go" and to stop speaking with them about the matter. According to him, the whole situation occurred because Shannon and the man off-camera were attempting to incite "drama."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @onehotschmitt

However, the neighbor is quick to reply to him, stating that it "wasn't drama." And that the neighbors were understandably upset over the fact that they didn't know who was taking their dirt. The shoveler says that he was miffed because they weren't taking his word that he'd return the dirt.

Article continues below advertisement

Shannon explained that this wasn't the case at all and she was attempting to listen to her neighbor's explanation of what transpired. As she talks, the shoveler says, "Yeah, yeah," as he begins to walk away and get back into his truck. The neighbor then mumbles something about not talking to a "Hispanic person anyway" and then apologizes for the situation.