Blind Customer Suspects Cashier Stole Change From a $100 Bill, Asks Woman for Help

By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 12 2025, 2:06 p.m. ET

While there have been a lot of laws and regulations put in place to assist the blind, there are some instances where visibility is important for operating in society. One such case is handling money, i.e. handing over bills to a cashier and hoping that they'll be trustworthy enough to give you your correct change back.

In order to assist individuals who are visually impaired, the application Be My Eyes connects those who are blind with individuals who can see. Those with the application installed as sight-capable assistants can communicate with the blind and provide help or clarification for situations where it would be beneficial to be able to see.

Airica Marie (@mrsstealyostew) has the app installed on her phone. She detailed a situation where she received a call from a blind shopper who believed that the cashier at a grocery store may've given them incorrect change after they handed them a $100 bill for an $8 purchase. She detailed the events of her Be My Eyes call in a viral TikTok that's accrued over 1.2 million views.

Airica's video begins with her speaking directly into the camera. A text overlay in the clip reads: "Sometimes I'm too anxious to answer a Be My Eyes call. Today I wasn't." She explained that she often feels trepidation about these types of calls because she worries the person on the other end is going to "be in a bad situation." The source of her anxiety, she states, is that she may not be of any assistance to the individual making this request.

However, she states that when it came to this recent, particular call, this wasn't the case. While gardening, she received a notification from "Be My Eyes" and she decided to answer it. She said that the call was from a man who stated that while at a grocery store, he felt like he paid for his items with a $100 bill. However, the cashier at the grocery store, told him it wasn't that large of an amount.

This led the blind shopper to believe he was being hoodwinked. Airica went on to state: "This man, the blind man, apologizes to the cashier and says I'm so sorry if I'm wrong but I'm on a fixed income and I have to be sure. That I paid you with the right, correct, bill. He tells me that he had a $100 bill in his wallet. And could I please go through the bills with him?"

Source: TikTok | @mrsstealyostew

Airica went on to commend the way the man who called her had his wallet arranged: "And this man has his wallet set up meticulously. Right, and I could just tell he made a mistake. Because we went through every bill and there's no $100 bill in his wallet. So I ask him are you sure that you didn't spend that $100 bill. There's a $50 in there. So maybe, did you spend that $100 and get change?"

According to the blind shopper, she states that the man was sure he didn't spend that amount of money. "And he says no I didn't I just got that $100 bill yesterday. And I haven't been anywhere with it. I said, well, there's no $100 bill in your wallet. So, I think you should probably go to the front desk and ask to speak to a manager."

Airica, fighting back tears throughout the video, continues to relay her story. "This man was so nervous and I said honey, there's no hundred dollar bill in there. You only have $73 in there. And, so he goes to the front desk and he waits forever. We're on the phone, he waits forever. And finally a manager comes over."

Source: TikTok | @mrsstealyostew

Next, she delineates the interaction between the blind customer and the store's manager. The manager then tells him, "Well at the end of the day we can [check] if the drawer's over." Airica urged the blind shopper to not concede to this proposed resolution. "I said no absolutely not ... let me talk to the manager."

Following this, she detailed what transpired in the store, which began with her determination to ensure that the manager got to the bottom of what happened with the customer's money. "You need to go do, I said I used to work in a grocery store. I know that you can pull your cashier off and do an audit."

She added, "You need to switch out his drawer and do a drawer audit right now. Because that's not acceptable. I'm telling y'all, I was shaking, I was so mad. I was like I wanted to ask him where he lives so I could just come up there. Imagine if he's just right down the road at my Kroger. It didn't look like my Kroger."

Source: TikTok | @mrsstealyostew

She continued, "But, so, the manager says well I'm gonna have to find somebody else to cover. So they do the audit and the drawer was $91 over." This checked out, because, as the customer indicated, they only made an $8-dollar purchase and handed the employee a $100 bill.

This means that the worker probably saw the customer was blind and decided to try and keep the change they gave him for himself. "That little f--king a--hole was trying to steal from this blind man. I hope he sees this and I hope you know that ... f--k you."