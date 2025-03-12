Woman Uses Slime as Hair Treatment, And Yes, It Went Horribly Wrong "Did we not learn from Gorilla Glue girl?" By Jennifer Farrington Published March 12 2025, 9:35 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@hellayellabad

Who’s the genius who decided slime belongs in hair care? I'd like a word, please. It looks like TikTok hacks have officially gone too far because someone actually applied slime as a hair mask — yes, the gooey kind that 6-year-olds love to mold and squish. But let’s be clear: There’s a distinct difference between the viral slime hair mask (as in an actual treatment) and rubbing a handful of kids' slime into your scalp.

As a parent, I would know — my child once fell asleep with slime in their hand, and by morning, it was everywhere — pillowcase, bedsheets, and yes, even their hair. And guess what? I had to cut it out, just like TikToker Brittany (@hellayellabad), who thought slime was the secret to soft, silky locks. While some people think she was just pulling a stunt by wearing a wig, others are convinced she thought she was supposed to slap a $5 tub of goo on her actual head of hair. Here’s what went down.

Learn from this woman's slime hair mask fail, so you don't make the same mistake.

I’ll try just about anything for a tighter face or something that magically erases the dark circles I’ve been blessed with from years of sleep deprivation. But putting actual slime in my hair? That’s where I have to draw the line.

TikToker Brittany, however, didn’t get the memo. In a now-viral video with over 14 million views (and counting), she explains that she saw someone use slime as a hair mask and figured if it worked for them, it would work for her too.

But I’m pretty sure the person in the video she’s referencing was actually using a slime hair mask, with "hair mask" being the key term here. And the moment she casually said, "You can use any slime, I guess, I don’t know," I knew she was about to have a long night. Sorry, but no. You don’t put anything on your hair, let alone your roots, without being absolutely sure it won’t leave you bald or with some concerning new hair color. Do your research!

But Brittany? She grabbed a bright blue metallic slime and plopped it on top of her head. No sectioning, no technique, just straight-up recklessness. She gave it a quick spritz of water to "loosen it up," brushed it a little, then confidently said, "We leave it on for 20 minutes."

A few more sprays, a little oil, and then, surprise, she realizes it's stuck. She then proceeds to grab a brush (because that’s going to work) before immediately accepting defeat: "Oh, I’m gonna have to cut off my hair," and then she just starts chopping away.

Then came Part 2, where reality really hit. "I took a shower, I did the vinegar, I did the hot water, I did everything y’all told me to do." But instead of learning her lesson, she had a new idea, and not a great one. She suggested adding more slime to the mix, apparently thinking it would work the same way it does when you use a bigger glob to pick up small bits off the table. Spoiler alert: That’s not how hair works.

By Part 3, Brittany returned, hair free from the slime. But instead of accepting that she had become the victim of a slime hair mask gone wrong, she came up with the brilliant idea to smear pink glittery slime on her edges... and, of course, they ripped right off. At this point, all I can do is SMH!

Some TikTokers don't believe Brittany actually put slime in her hair.

While Brittany's videos gave enough shock to last the entire week, some folks aren’t buying it. "Y’all, it’s a wig, CALM DOWNNNN," one person wrote, while another replied, "No, it’s not because in the first video, you can see the headband pulled back a little bit, and you can literally see the hair coming from her scalp."

