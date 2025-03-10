“So Sad for This Kid” — Dad Leaves Young Son Alone to Sit Between Two Strangers During Flight "He will remember you for a long time." By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 10 2025, 10:01 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @kelliklement8

A woman says she was unknowingly thrust into the role of a caretaker for a young child during a flight. Kelli Klement (@kelliklement8) posted about her storytime in a viral TikTok that's accrued over 391,000 views on the popular social media application.

She begins her video by stating that she "had an interesting situation" that occurred during a recent flight she took. While sitting in her aisle, she noticed a father board the plane with his young son who appeared to be between 3 and 4 years old. She continued, "He says to his son, 'Here's your seat,' and points to the middle seat."

The "middle seat" in question was situated right between her and another passenger on the plane. Meaning that the child was expected to fill the space between Kelli and another passenger. Kelli went on, "His son kind of looks up at him, confused, like 'What do you mean? Wouldn't I be sitting with you?'"

However, his father didn't bat an eye and tried to explain to the child that this was his assigned seat and that they couldn't be seated next to each other on the plane. "And his dad goes, 'You'll be fine, see you in a bit,' and starts walking away." The TikToker went on to state that she was shocked the man didn't even attempt to ask them if they could switch seats so he could sit next to his son.

"I thought he was gonna ask us, like, 'Hey, would one of you guys switch? You know, so I can sit next to my son.' Or you can even talk to the flight attendant." Kelli said that "usually" flight attendants will make these accommodations and ask other passengers to move so that parents can be seated next to their children while in the air.

According to Kelli, it soon became apparent that the child was in fact not going to be fine during the flight. "So I was already really surprised by this. The kid starts crying and saying 'Why can't I sit with my dad?' And he's confused and I'm trying to just calm him and switch the subject. So I get him all buckled, situated."

Furthermore, Kelli pointed out that dad didn't do much to ensure that his kid would be preoccupied during the flight. "He doesn't have anything with him to do. So I'm thinking, OK, I have my journal in my purse, I can rip out a piece of paper and I have a pencil."

In-flight entertainment wasn't an option either due to the type of headphones offered by the airline. "They didn't have anything on this specific flight. They did have a little kid pair of headphones, but they were too big for his head. So they were slipping off."

As the flight progressed, Kelli said she was astounded by the fact that the child's father didn't go back to his seat to see how he was doing. "And I'm still thinking I cannot believe his dad has not come to check on him. To say, 'Hey, are you good?' I don't know, I thought this was so weird."

When it came time for folks to have snacks on the plane, Kelli was met with another conundrum and it was if the child had any dietary restrictions that she should know about. "And they come around with food and drink. He didn't have anything with him. Any water ... and I wanted to give him something but I don't know if he has allergies or if there's things that his parents don't want him to have."

"I asked the flight attendant, 'His dad is sitting back there, do you mind asking him?' If I'm his parent or his nanny or something, I would understand dedicating my whole flight to him. But again, I'm just still shocked. So then he chooses his snack and of course he chooses this little chocolate thing. He gets chocolate all over his hands, his mouth, and I take out one of my wipes."

She says that because she was caring for the young boy throughout their trip, they had grown accustomed to one another. "At this point we're comfortable." The young man complied with Kelli's request to let him wipe the chocolate stains away from his hands.

At the end of their journey, Kelli says she was shocked by the response, or lack thereof, from the boy's father when he walked on over to him. "Fast forward to the end of the flight. I'm waiting with the kid until his dad comes through the aisle. And when his dad gets there and me and the kid tell each other goodbye, the dad says nothing to me."

She added, "Nothing. And I'm thinking ... Here's the thing. I was happy to make this kid calm and comfortable. And I was just shocked he didn't say anything? Even like 'Thank you for asking about the food and drink.' Or 'Thank you for waiting with him,' or 'Thank you for just making his experience when he was scared, he was scared to be sitting between two strangers.'"

Kelli called the experience "very odd." She went on to comment on the father's behavior toward his child on the plane. "I'm not even a parent yet but I can't imagine just leaving my kid on a ... even if I'm not on the plane. Going rows back and not even asking to switch seats?" Numerous commenters who replied to Kelli's post thought that the young boy's dad saw two women sitting in an aisle and immediately assumed he could thrust them into the role of babysitter.

"He saw that you were both women and thought 'Perfect, babysitters!' stg men are another species," one penned. This was a sentiment echoed by someone else who replied, "The dad assuming that even random women will take care of his child so he doesn't have to."