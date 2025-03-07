“Take Her to Court” — Woman’s Friend Used Vacation Money to Pay Her Own Rent, She Asks for More "Can't afford rent but booking a trip?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 7 2025, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @opeylove

If you're going on a trip with your friend, it's not uncommon for one of the friends to handle all of the particulars for said trip. Let's say they're booking a hotel or Airbnb and putting everything on their card, they'll ask one or some of the friends who are also attending the trip for the cash for their portion of the vacation.

But, as the old Islamic saying goes: If you want to know a person's character, travel with them, go into business with them, or go into battle with them by your side. You'll know almost immediately what they're about once they're in one of these pressurized situations.

Sadly, TikTok user Opey Love (@opeylove) discovered that their friend really couldn't be trusted with their finances. That's because Love handed her some money that was supposed to be used for a vacation that they were going on together.

Prior to going on their trip, Love said that she received a text message from her friend, indicating that the money she handed to her for the vacation wasn't available. Love's pal said that she used the $400 cash Love sent her because an "emergency" came up.

What's worse is that Love's friend's message came with a request for another $400. "Hey girl, to be honest, I'm not proud to admit this, but I had an emergency come up so I had to use the $400 you sent me for the Airbnb to help cover my rent money for this month. Do you think you could send another payment of $400?"

She went on to explain that if Love didn't send her the money, then there's a good chance they wouldn't be able to secure another Airbnb. "Because if not, we'll most likely lose the Airbnb and I don't know if we'll be able to find another one. I promise I will pay you back the full $800 later, most likely after the trip tbh."

Source: TikTok | @opeylove

Love was gobsmacked by her friend's lack of responsibility and forwardness in asking for the additional cash. She explained that the two of them were supposed to go on a trip for "Spring Break." The TikToker explained that the "friend" in question, however, wasn't exactly a close friend of hers either, but a friend of her own friend.

It's this detail that Love explains is an important component of her story time. Love explained that right after receiving the message she decided to call the mutual friend up. Next, she asked her viewers if, like her, they believe it's disrespectful of the woman to use the money she received in such a manner.

She took issue with the fact that the woman decided to make an "executive decision" to spend the $400 designated for their joint Spring Break trip without asking her prior to spending it. "Now you're coming to me, after the fact, asking me to send you another $400, right? Coming out of my pocket. $800, so we can still go on the trip?"

Source: TikTok | @opeylove

Love explained that this incident made her not want to go on the trip anymore. "I told her on the phone, I don't want to go anymore, and I need my $400 back. Because I won't be going anymore. Am I tripping?" Moreover, Love says that the woman asked the other women in the group if they could cover the $400 that she spent on her rent.

"And we're on the phone and she tells me that she's asked around, she's asked the other girls if they can come up, come out, and send another payment of $400 too, if they can cover the $400 that's missing." Unfortunately, the woman said that no one else in the friends group was able to "help out" in covering these charges.

Love seemed to think that this was unacceptable behavior, because the women in her group sent this mutual friend money to "pay for the Airbnb," not for the cash to be spent on her rent or any other personal expenditures.

Source: TikTok | @opeylove

"You used our money to pay for something else. And now we don't have an Airbnb for this Spring Break trip? I don't want to go on the Spring Break trip no more." She capped off her video by stating that she doesn't feel it's her responsibility or that it's fair for her to send another $400 just to go on the trip.

Throngs of commenters who replied to Love's social media post said that they agreed with her stance. One person shared their own anecdote of a person in their group who mishandled money and decided to use the funds for themselves. "I had a friend who did this to me. She lied and said our hotel got canceled and then said they wouldn't refund. Turns out she used it and lied," they penned.