“Suspicion Confirmed” — New Hire Gets Dreaded HR Meeting Call on Second Day of Job, Is Laid Off

By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 6 2025, 11:48 a.m. ET

A woman recorded herself hitting a reverse lottery of sorts after receiving a meeting request on her second day of a new job. Rosemary (@rosemaryinthecity) posted a viral TikTok that documents her real-time reaction to learning she's been laid off.

She begins her video recording herself talking to someone on her computer. The TikToker tells whoever she's speaking to on the call that she's not receiving the type of news anyone would want to hear on day two of their new position.

It doesn't take long until she delineates why this is the case as a text overlay in the video reads: "Watch me get laid off on Day 2." In a stroke of very bad luck, Rosemary ended up securing gainful employment at a new job, only be to told during her second day at the company that she was getting laid off.

After a brief musical interlude, Rosemary addresses the camera before the fateful meeting ends up taking place. "Day two of my new job, and I have a 'quick chat' in two minutes with an executive and HR. So, I might be getting laid off ... on my second day," she says.

Following this, she records her nervous interaction with someone else at the company who introduces themselves. Rosemary is so new in her position, that she didn't get a chance to meet the person who is about to inform her that she's no longer going to be able to work with the company.

Shortly into the co-worker's introduction, the vice president of the company hops onto the call, as Rosemary nods her head and listens. It doesn't take long for Rosemary's "suspicion" to be "confirmed" as she indicates in another on-screen caption in the clip.

The co-worker speaking to her on the video call tells her that she's "extremely regretful" about the layoff. She continues, "I know you just started and unfortunately, we've had a lot of conversations right up until the last minute ... I'm sorry to say that your role has been impacted," she informs the TikToker.

The woman on the call responsible for delivering the news to Rosemary went on to explain why the was getting laid off. Furthermore, she delineated why she allowed the TikToker to get onboarded, and in doing so, seemingly indicated that they knew she was going to get fired from the get-go.

However, they wanted to ensure that she would have some type of benefit from the job in the form of health insurance, while she went and explored other employment opportunities.

"We had a really short window between your start date and this decision and we felt it was better to have you start and have access to health insurance and kind of, all of the benefits that would come with you know starting with the organization versus rescinding the offer."

The woman laying Rosemary off stated that both she and the vice president were available to her to answer any questions she may have after the fact. As she offers these consolations, Rosemary takes a deep breath and nods her head at the news.

She goes on to tell Rosemary that she appreciates everything the TikToker has "contributed" thus far to the company. Furthermore, the co-worker praised her for how "thoughtful" she was "during the interview process as well."

Rosemary responds during the call stating, "This has been so unexpected I would really appreciate a full two months, so I'm wondering if there's any way that I can get two extra weeks of pay," she says to the individuals on the call, hoping to get some extra money as a result of being laid off so quickly after signing on the dotted line for the position.

After making the request for more money, there's a brief pause, to which the woman on the other end says that she doesn't "have an answer for that." However, she states that she's "noting it down" and taking it into consideration and will let Rosemary know if that's a possibility.