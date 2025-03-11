A Dad Shared How Beyoncé Randomly Praised His Daughters “Crazy Hair” at the Dentist The dad's story only proved why Beyoncé deserves all of her flowers. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 11 2025, 2:49 p.m. ET Source: X/@__dulceria__/MEGA

If you're part of Beyoncé's Beyhive, then you already know some of the songs she's created in her 30-plus music career have a way of instantly elevating your mood. Going through a tumultuous time with a man who won't commit? Travel back to the early aughts with Bey's "Single Ladies." Want to tell a special lady in your life how you're never giving up on her? "II Most Wanted" might be more your speed.

Beyoncé also has multiple songs for those struggling with confidence and being authentic, dating back to her Destiny's Child days. And while playing "I'm That Girl" can instantly bring you into your highest self, few fans would argue that seeing Beyoncé in person would be an eternal confidence boost. One father shared on X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube how Beyoncé affirmed his daughter while she navigated a difficult time with her appearance. Let's get into the lucky pair's story.

A father shared how he and his daughter met Beyoncé at the dentist.

Many Beyoncé have practiced what they would do if they were ever lucky enough to be in the same room as the most Grammy-winning artist in music history. But none of us know how we would react if she appeared in the same business office setting. Luckily, a dad discussed his interaction with her, which was everything one should expect of our queen.

The dad, who didn't share his name in the video, said that his daughter, Nova, has an affinity for changing her hair color and has curly hair. He said she had been bullied about her hair by other girls at her school, who excluded her from a princess game because, as they put it, "she had curly hair, and only straight-haired girls can be princesses." The dad explained that seeing his daughter so upset made him call his friend, Brandon, and ask him for a favor.

He said he remembered Brandon worked with Beyoncé and Jay-Z multiple times and asked him if he could convince Bey to send Nova a video encouraging her to embrace her curly hair by saying, "Crazy hair is cool," or something similar in the video. Unfortunately, the video never happened despite Brandon's best efforts, likely due to Beyoncé's incredibly booked schedule.

Cut to 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The dad said some time had passed since Nova's rough time at school, and she was still embracing her colorful hair and dyed it "fiery orange." He said they attended their dentist's office when the world was under strict COVID protocols. As Nova had her first appointment after losing her first tooth, they ran into a woman and her child. The dad shared that he eventually recognized her and told her he knew she worked with his friend, Brandon.

The woman kindly told him she knew Brandon and proceeded to talk to Nova. During their conversation, she told her she liked her hair. When the woman and her daughter left, the dad told his daughter she just had a conversation with Beyonce that included compliments about her hair. Unsurprisingly, Nova was beside herself.

"I was like 'Nova do you know who that was?"' the dad recalled. "And she was like, who the kid? I was like, 'No, the mom do you know who that was and she's like no I was like that was Beyonce. And Nova was like stunned she's like 'I just talked to Beyonce for like 10 minutes??'" "And the first thing Beyonce said to my daughter was 'I love your hair,' he added.

Beyoncé fans aren't surprised by her adorable and kind gesture.

As heartwarming as Nova and her dad's story was, it didn't shock any of Beyoncé's day-one supporters. The singer has been known to dish out a few kind gestures through her charities and businesses, and many celebrities who have met her have shared how genuine and down-to-earth she can be. So, none were surprised by how she used her personality to lift another girl up.

"Anyone who has met her or worked with her has said the same thing. She has never been described as problematic or arrogant or been involved in such rude behavior," a commenter said underneath the video's YouTube post. "But the internet, who never met her, will invent the most hurtful statement about her. Thank you for your history. And your daughter is beautiful indeed."

