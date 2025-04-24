“Not Supposed to Get on the Flight” — Woman Believes Divine Intervention Stopped Jamaica Trip "You were not meant to be on that flight!" By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 24 2025, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @thecandacedior

A woman who was headed to Jamaica with someone else shared a series of events that occurred, which prevented the two of them from boarding their flight. Candace Dior (@thecandacedior) wrote that while she was angry at missing the flight at first, she believes that the collection of "tiny" and "random" sequences that all contributed to her missing a flight that ended up departing five minutes prior to its original departure time, couldn't be chalked up to sheer coincidence.

Candace shared with her followers that all of the sequences surely felt like an act of divine intervention meant to keep her and her companion from boarding that flight. Several users who saw her video expressed that they felt she wasn't supposed to get on that flight either, with some sharing some near misses of their own.

She begins her video by stating she was initially supposed to be heading to Jamaica, but a series of events ended up preventing her and her travel partner from doing so. "So I'm supposed to be in Jamaica right now, but as you can see, I am lying in my bed. But let me tell you all what happened. We got to the airport in a decent amount of time, but the foolery started when we got to the kiosk."

Candace went on to state: "So, two days ago I went on the Delta app and I paid for two checked bags. I put my card number in I did all the things. I thought, you know, we were good to go. Get to the kiosk, there's no prepaid checked bags. So now I'm sitting at the kiosk looking at my, you know, my phone, trying to find some sort of confirmation of me paying for this."

The TikToker continued: "[I was] looking at my bank account to see if they took the money out. It's like it never happened. So, OK, I go ahead and pay for the checked bags, well, when the kiosk printed out the tags for the bag, it only printed out one. So now we gotta go stand in a line to talk to an agent."

Unfortunately (or fortunately, however you want to look at it), Candace said that this process ended up taking an inordinate amount of time. "Which was a very long line and a very slow line. So finally we get up to the agent, she sorts all the stuff ou,t and she's like you got like 25 minutes to get to your gate. 25 minutes."

Source: TikTok | @thecandacedior

At any other airport, this may've freaked out the TikToker. However, she stated that at this particular airport, the time it takes to get to gates doesn't take all that long. "So I'm like OK, typically at Sky Harbor TSA, you can get through relatively quick. 25 minutes, we should be good." As it turns out, this wasn't the case for Candace and her travel partner that day.

"When I saw everybody and their mama was at terminal 3 Sky Harbor at 5 o'clock this morning, y'all. It looked like a Disneyland ride line. There was like hundreds of people, and I'm like what the ... but the line was moving, it was moving pretty quickly. So I'm like, you know we feeling hopeful. Finally, we get kinda towards the front of the line, and one of the TSA agents pulls us out of the line. Why they chose to pull us, I don't know."

She added, "But it was us and like two other people. They pull us out the line, and he's like OK, I'mma have you go right here, I'mma put you on this line right here." Candace said that at this point in their journey throughout the airport, it was starting to feel like "God was answering [her] prayers."

Source: TikTok | @thecandacedior

She continued with her story: "We gonna make it. So another TSA agent comes up to him, and they're talking, and whatever they're talking about, like, sounds like it was pretty serious. Now we're just standing here. And I'm like we could have been in that other line and already scanned our passports and sitting in line to put our stuff in the bins and been on our way."

Candace went on, "But no, now we're just standing right here waiting for him to give us some sort of direction. Finally, his attention comes back to us, and I'm like listen, we got like 10 minutes to get to our gate. He was like 10 minutes, he's like where's your gate? And we told him our gate, he was like, 'Oh y'all are gonna have to run.'"

After learning of where their gate was located, the TSA agent decided to help Candace and her travel companion jump the line so they could have a better chance of making their flight. However, they ended up hitting yet another obstacle as they made their way through TSA. "We do all of that. I go through the scanner, this scanner is picking up something in my private area. Like, really? So I get pat down, all is clear. We grab our s--- and we jet up another escalator towards our gate."

Source: TikTok | @thecandacedior

Candace goes on to state that yet another thing happened that stopped her and her travel buddy from making their flight, "So we're running at this point. While I'm running, all the stuff in my purse dumps out on the floor. Just spills out on the floor. What the h---? Anyway so now I'm picking up all my stuff up off the floor, we're back to running."

To make matters even stranger, Candace said that she learned the plane actually ended up departing before its scheduled leave time. "When I tell y'all our gate was at the very last gate in this terminal. It felt like we was running forever. We finally get to the gate, the plane is backing up. But get this, so our flight was supposed to depart at 6:00 on the dot. When I looked at the board on the gate it says that the plane departed early at 5:55."

This occurrence struck Candace as particularly bizarre. "Since when do planes start leaving early. We got there at 5:56. It was supposed to leave at 6:00." Initially, the TikToker admitted to feeling miffed that she ended up missing her flight. However, the more she thought about the series of unfortunate events, the more she got to thinking that something else was at work keeping her from boarding that plane.

Source: TikTok | @thecandacedior

"But at first I was upset, and then I had to think. There was too many little things that happened that delayed us. Like so many random things that happened. Like, we were not supposed to be on those planes. We were not supposed to be in Atlanta on a layover. We are not supposed to be in Jamaica today. For whatever reason, we were not supposed to get on the flight. And that's just how I have to look at it," she told her viewers.

She chalked up the incident to being an act of "divine intervention," stating that this was a consequence of praying for protection and the universe working towards keeping her off that flight.

"Then I start thinking like when you pray for protection, you have to understand that sometimes things like that might happen. No matter how bad you might want something to happen or something to go your way because you pray for protection that divine intervention will be like uh-uh. Not today, it's not gonna happen the way you want it today."