“The Holy Spirit” — Voice Tells Man to Leave Bathroom. He Does, and Then There’s a Loud Crash

By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 23 2025, 1:54 p.m. ET

A man believes an unseen guardian angel may've protected him from a potentially disastrous scenario. He immediately recorded a recounting of the event after it occurred, and he is visibly shaken in the clip. Jay Klay (@jay_klay) uploaded the video to his TikTok account, where he recounted the uncanny situation.

"I have no idea how to explain what just happened to me," he writes in a text overlay as he begins to narrate what just went down. "So I was just in the restroom, and I was sitting on the toilet, I don't have to tell you what you do when you sit on the toilet," he says.

Jay went on, "But I'm kidding you, not as clear as I'm speaking to you right now, I hear something say, 'You're done, get out of here.' And I literally thought someone walked in my front door." The TikToker says that this prompted him to assess his surroundings and call out to someone he just believed walked inside his house.

"So I hear it again, 'Get out you're done.' So I got up, it's not like I was there for a very long time. I walked into this kitchen, and I hear a crash come from the bathroom." Following this, he walks from the kitchen into the bathroom in question, which shows a metal fixture that fell from the ceiling directly on top of the toilet.

"Oh I'm starting to shake," he says as he walks towards the room. Shattered glass is on the floor, and it looks like whatever fell from above his head would've directly landed on top of his head had he still been sitting there.

Following this, Jay brings the camera lens back to his face, and he begins to look into the camera incredulously. "Had I not gotten out of this bathroom when I heard something say get out of this bathroom, all of that would've fallen on top of me."

Furthermore, Jay entertained what might've happened to him if this fixture landed on his dome. "I would've been very, very injured. I'm literally sweating, I am shaking. That was the most I know we talk about Freddy being here but that was something different."

He went on to theorize as to what could've happened that led him towards walking away from the near-injurious scenario he narrowly escaped. "That was like get out, now. And then that happened. I don't know what else to say that literally just happened right now," he says into the camera.

His story resonates with instances others have reported that appear to be "guardian angel" type phenomena, where a voice, noise, image, or apparition appears, seemingly out of nowhere, moments before a potential disaster occurs.

Jay touches upon other supernatural and otherworldly topics in his videos, however, this instance is one of the first involving what appears to be a situation where he experienced a prognostication of an event in the immediate future.

Commenters who replied to the video also seemed convinced that there was something ethereal going on in his home. "Well. I guess that answers the 'do they watch us when we go to the bathroom' question," one person quipped.

