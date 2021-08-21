Logo
Home > Trending
Woman Warned by Strange Man During First Date: "Run!”
Source: Twitter

Stranger Slips Woman ”Red Flags” Note When Her Date Went to the Bathroom

By

Aug. 21 2021, Updated 8:50 a.m. ET

To say that dating has its ups and downs is a light way of putting it: it's a straight-up cesspool with tiny shimmers of hope. It's those awful experiences, however, that make the prospect of potentially finding someone feels that much more exhilarating. Even when we think there's a shot that this person might be "the one" we go nuts. When our phone goes off, we hope it's them. We care a little bit more about our appearance when we head out for the date and the butterflies never stop.

Article continues below advertisement

And then either two things happen: they keep things going and we're more and more excited to spend time with them and get that warm and fuzzy sensation all over again, and again. Or something happens that completely ruins whatever potential magic was there.

For Twitter user Hadia__S, it's unknown whether or not she had that warm and fuzzy feeling prior to this first date, but we do know there definitely wasn't any magic by the time it was over.

In fact, there was such a dearth of magic that at least one other individual in the coffee shop where she was having her date picked up on big "red flag" energy coming off the guy who was sitting across from her.

Red flags that were so glaring, this stranger decided to write a note and secretly hand it to Hadia__S urging the woman to "Run."

Article continues below advertisement
red flag first date note
Source: Twitter

He wrote the note on the back of a CVS receipt, which means he could've probably penned a chapter of a Tolstoy novel if he wanted to. However, the message was loud and clear, and Hadia seemed to agree.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

"I had coffee with a guy yesterday. When he went to the bathroom, the gay guy sitting behind me passed me this note," she commented in the tweet which contained an image of the note.

Article continues below advertisement

One Twitter user commented, "I can’t help but wonder how bright red those flags were for a complete stranger [to] notice AND write a warning note. Big yikes."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Hadia confirmed that the red flags were "As bright as my red nails." And what were those exact red flags? DaBaby's homophobic remarks were a point of contention between the two and the dude was also a self-professed fan of Kevin Samuels, who often discusses gender roles and dating.

Article continues below advertisement

"I recognized the red flags, but I wasn’t in danger, so I stayed, because of course I had to debate him. I’m sure my guardian angel was exhausted and was like ‘B****, LEAVE!'"

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

She went on to say that there were some other "GLARING" red flags she didn't want to mention so as to not call public attention to these particular issues. But she appears to consider them severe.

Article continues below advertisement

There were a few other GLARING red flags that I won’t mention, but don’t worry, I would have recognized them with or without the note." Even though Hadia was pretty sure that this date was a dud for her, she still appreciate the stranger's willingness to look out for someone else.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

"But the note was greatly appreciated and added some laughs to my night." Hadia also added that there definitely was not a second date between the two, but at least she was able to get a viral tweet out of the entire ordeal, so that's got to count for something, right?

Article continues below advertisement

Some of the responses to the tweet were hilarious and made a really good point, like the fact that the individual wrote the note on the back of a CVS receipt: "He gave up a CVS receipt to save you. Not only did he risk his personal business exposed, he gave up thousands in coupons. Heed his words."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Another called it a clear case of "allyship" because it's 2021 and everyone is coming up with fancy terms for simple phrases like "looking out for someone."

"This is what allyship looks like not that nonsense of saying/doing nothing when you can clearly see that the man is dangerous, then coming on here to cry ‘not all men.'"

Article continues below advertisement

However there were some folks on Twitter who didn't think that a stranger in the coffee shop "butting in" was such a good thing: "Tell him to mind his business," one user commented.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Comments were then made about the characters of users who either questioned the veracity of Hadia's note or why a stranger would do something like that as having "Red Flags" of their own: "If all the straight men in the comments weren’t the same type of dude this gay man was warning her about they’d mind their own business. if you know it’s not about you then move on. but you know.. a hit dog hollers."

What do you think about the note Hadia received? Have you ever witnessed a date going so poorly that you just had to intervene? Or would you just mind your own beeswax?

Advertisement
More from Distractify

One TikTok User's Story of Apparent COVID Vaccine Complications Has Gone Viral

'SH' Is the Latest Acronym Being Used on TikTok, but What Exactly Does it Mean?

Danny Devito Tweeted His Support for Strikers, and Was Unverified on Twitter

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.