Stranger Slips Woman ”Red Flags” Note When Her Date Went to the Bathroom

Stranger Slips Woman ”Red Flags” Note When Her Date Went to the BathroomBy Mustafa Gatollari
Aug. 21 2021, Updated 8:50 a.m. ET
To say that dating has its ups and downs is a light way of putting it: it's a straight-up cesspool with tiny shimmers of hope. It's those awful experiences, however, that make the prospect of potentially finding someone feels that much more exhilarating. Even when we think there's a shot that this person might be "the one" we go nuts. When our phone goes off, we hope it's them. We care a little bit more about our appearance when we head out for the date and the butterflies never stop.
And then either two things happen: they keep things going and we're more and more excited to spend time with them and get that warm and fuzzy sensation all over again, and again. Or something happens that completely ruins whatever potential magic was there.
For Twitter user Hadia__S, it's unknown whether or not she had that warm and fuzzy feeling prior to this first date, but we do know there definitely wasn't any magic by the time it was over.
In fact, there was such a dearth of magic that at least one other individual in the coffee shop where she was having her date picked up on big "red flag" energy coming off the guy who was sitting across from her.
Red flags that were so glaring, this stranger decided to write a note and secretly hand it to Hadia__S urging the woman to "Run."
He wrote the note on the back of a CVS receipt, which means he could've probably penned a chapter of a Tolstoy novel if he wanted to. However, the message was loud and clear, and Hadia seemed to agree.
"I had coffee with a guy yesterday. When he went to the bathroom, the gay guy sitting behind me passed me this note," she commented in the tweet which contained an image of the note.
One Twitter user commented, "I can’t help but wonder how bright red those flags were for a complete stranger [to] notice AND write a warning note. Big yikes."
Hadia confirmed that the red flags were "As bright as my red nails." And what were those exact red flags? DaBaby's homophobic remarks were a point of contention between the two and the dude was also a self-professed fan of Kevin Samuels, who often discusses gender roles and dating.
"I recognized the red flags, but I wasn’t in danger, so I stayed, because of course I had to debate him. I’m sure my guardian angel was exhausted and was like ‘B****, LEAVE!'"
She went on to say that there were some other "GLARING" red flags she didn't want to mention so as to not call public attention to these particular issues. But she appears to consider them severe.
There were a few other GLARING red flags that I won’t mention, but don’t worry, I would have recognized them with or without the note." Even though Hadia was pretty sure that this date was a dud for her, she still appreciate the stranger's willingness to look out for someone else.
"But the note was greatly appreciated and added some laughs to my night." Hadia also added that there definitely was not a second date between the two, but at least she was able to get a viral tweet out of the entire ordeal, so that's got to count for something, right?
Some of the responses to the tweet were hilarious and made a really good point, like the fact that the individual wrote the note on the back of a CVS receipt: "He gave up a CVS receipt to save you. Not only did he risk his personal business exposed, he gave up thousands in coupons. Heed his words."
Another called it a clear case of "allyship" because it's 2021 and everyone is coming up with fancy terms for simple phrases like "looking out for someone."
"This is what allyship looks like not that nonsense of saying/doing nothing when you can clearly see that the man is dangerous, then coming on here to cry ‘not all men.'"
However there were some folks on Twitter who didn't think that a stranger in the coffee shop "butting in" was such a good thing: "Tell him to mind his business," one user commented.
Comments were then made about the characters of users who either questioned the veracity of Hadia's note or why a stranger would do something like that as having "Red Flags" of their own: "If all the straight men in the comments weren’t the same type of dude this gay man was warning her about they’d mind their own business. if you know it’s not about you then move on. but you know.. a hit dog hollers."
What do you think about the note Hadia received? Have you ever witnessed a date going so poorly that you just had to intervene? Or would you just mind your own beeswax?