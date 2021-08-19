One TikTok User's Story of Apparent COVID Vaccine Complications Has Gone Viral

Queen City Dom , or Dominique, is a TikTok user from North Carolina who has more than 220,000 followers on the platform. She's recently gone viral after sharing what she says are the severe adverse side effects she's experienced since receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The video currently has more than 10 million views.

In the video, Dominique can be seen struggling to walk, and you also see footage of her spending time in the hospital. In voiceover narration, Dominique explains that she believes the COVID vaccine is responsible for her illness. “I’ve been hiding a lot and not showing exactly what this has done to me, but I’m done hiding, and I’m done being scared,” she said.

“There are several stories like mine, the same doctors that told us this was safe, and the same doctors that were pushing us off as if we didn’t matter," she said. "It is now time that we are heard, seen and believed.”

In the caption to the post, Dominique added: “There are countless stories like mine. We trusted science and now live in a never-ending nightmare.”