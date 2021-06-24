Vaccination Swag Exists — Here's the Free Stuff You Can Get for Being Inoculated

And while the freebies associated with getting the COVID-19 vaccine aren't really a concentrated effort of one entity, that doesn't change the fact that there's a bunch of swag readily available for those who've received their inoculations.

If you want to get people to do something, bribing them with free stuff is usually the way to go. How else do timeshare companies get people to sit through their seminars about vacationing on a budget? Those people want that free cruise or ski trip.

What kind of freebies can folks get after receiving their COVID vaccine?

If you're a little reluctant to get the COVID vaccine after hearing all of the stories involving flu-like symptoms and rashes, maybe a bit of swag will convince you to get the shot. You know, in case protecting yourself and others against the pandemic that brought pretty much all of 2020 and the first half of 2021 to a standstill wasn't impetus enough.

Tons of different companies, schools, and local governing bodies are giving away stuff to people who've been vaccinated to either thank those who took the plunge and/or convince those who haven't gotten their shots yet to get on board. Shake Shack in NYC was giving away free French fries to vaccinated customers who purchased a sandwich. In Indiana, people who signed up for shots got a free box of Girl Scout cookies (here's hoping they were Samoas).

Krispy Kreme gave a free donut to whoever presented their vaccination card at a location, and it's an offer redeemable once per day for the rest of 2021. If you go to the Coney Island Nathan's hot dog stand on the same day as your shot, guess what? You get a free hot dog. If you're a resident of Maryland, Ledo Pizza's giving one free eight-inch cheese pie to those who get the first dose of the vaccine until June 30, 2021.

The first drawing in North Carolina’s $1 million vaccine lottery is Wednesday. https://t.co/RAUzsGDnBW — The Charlotte Observer (@theobserver) June 23, 2021

Jose Andres restaurants are giving out $50 gift cards (it's a DC-based string of eateries). Anyone vaccinated from May 8, 2021, and after is eligible for the deal. Anheuser-Busch is giving everyone a free beer once 70 percent of Americans are vaccinated.

COVID-19 Vaccine lottery as inducement: is there any expectation of success? This graph from Ohio suggests that there are (roughly) an extra 5-10,000 extra vaccinations a day for 1-2 weeks, so maybe 100,000 ish extra vaccines given, which for a 5X 1 million dollar lottery ...

1/ pic.twitter.com/yfYCCRPq2h — Dr. Lynora Saxinger 🇨🇦 (@AntibioticDoc) June 15, 2021

The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce set up the "Shots for Shots" campaign and gave a free shot of booze to whoever went to their walk-up site to get vaccinated. There were also other freebies offered, everything from vouchers for dry cleaners to clothing stores to pizza. New York was straight-up giving away cash prizes in the form of "Vax and Scratch" lottery tickets for those who got their COVID vaccines.

Oregon residents have a shot at winning $1 million after getting vaccinated, and there are 36 separate $10,000 prizes, which are divvied up between each county in the state. You just need to be vaccinated by June 27, 2021, to have your name tossed into the proverbial Oregonian hat.

Illinois Offering $10M in Lottery for Residents Who Get COVID Vaccine https://t.co/3LsLgJoy2Q pic.twitter.com/SUbZhJFnrM — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) June 17, 2021

New Mexico has weekly drawings, and the winner brings home a whopping $250,000 cash prize. On top of that, if you're fully vaccinated by the beginning of August, you could win $5 million. West Virginia's taking a more widespread approach and giving $100 bonds to every person between the ages of 16 and 35 who's vaccinated.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine offered state residents a chance to win $1 million after getting vaccinated. The state is also giving away five full-ride scholarships to any university or college in the state for people aged between 12 and 17. All you need to do to enter the drawing is get at least a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. New York's doing the same; so is Delaware.

Louisiana announces $1 million COVID vaccine lottery https://t.co/u8O5VzN15m — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) June 17, 2021

If you're the outdoors type, Maine's giving away 5,000 hunting licenses and 5,000 fishing licenses to those who get their shots. In Arkansas, you'll get a $20 gift certificate toward hunting/fishing licenses just for getting immunized. West Virginia's going even further by handing out five hunting rifles and five shotguns between June 20 and August 4, 2021. Additionally, two custom trucks and five lifetime fishing and hunting licenses are on the table as well.