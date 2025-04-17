Apparently, Fyre Festival 2 Was Postponed, and Folks Aren’t Surprised — What Happened? "Dude at this point. Just start promoting the documentary." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 17 2025, 9:35 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ fyrefestival

This sequel is already feeling like a flop, and it hasn’t even started. Organized by none other than Billy McFarland, the same guy behind the infamous 2017 Fyre Festival, Fyre Festival 2 is already showing signs of trouble. The original event, which was supposed to take place on the private island of Exuma in the Bahamas over two weekends (April 28–30 and May 5–7), was pitched as a luxury experience similar to Coachella. Instead, it turned into a complete disaster.

Nothing was set up and there was barely any food, let alone a place to sleep. Billy was later sentenced to prison and ordered to forfeit $26 million he scammed from investors and potential festivalgoers, per the FBI. Now, three years after his release in 2022, Billy is adamant about proving he can launch a successful event with Fyre Festival 2. But it has already come under scrutiny for its location, not to mention an announcement in April 2025 that it has been postponed. So, what's going on?

Why was Fyre Festival 2 postponed?

Fyre Festival 2 organizers have not released an official statement explaining why the event is being postponed, but the delay likely stems from controversy surrounding its planned location. Mexican officials in Playa del Carmen have publicly stated via X (formerly Twitter) that no musical event has been approved to take place in the town.

However, Billy insists otherwise, claiming via the Fyre Festival 2 Instagram page that organizers have been working with government officials since March 5, 2025, to ensure a safe and successful event.

Fyre Festival 2 was originally scheduled for May 30 through June 2, 2025. But with Billy's reputation still being tainted from the original fiasco, coupled with the ongoing confusion about the actual location, it’s no surprise that event organizers are having to push the dates back.

According to NBC News, a notice previously appeared on the festival’s website stating: "FYRE 2 Festival is postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date in the future. If you have purchased tickets already, you will receive an email once the new date is confirmed."

That message was later swapped out with a vague update saying tickets were "currently not available." As of now, neither notice appears on the website, but the ticket purchase button doesn’t seem to work, further fueling doubts about the event. As of now, it's unclear when Fyre Festival 2 is scheduled to take place.

There are still a number of unresolved details surrounding Fyre Festival 2.

Aside from the issues already popping up as we near the launch of Fyre Festival 2, there still seem to be too many loose ends for this event to actually come together. Just under two months before it’s supposed to happen, the location is still being questioned, and perhaps even more concerning is the fact that tickets are being offered for as much as $1,100,000. Maybe Billy should’ve started with a less risky price scale?