Billy McFarland Is Convinced Fyre Festival II Will Be Better Than the First "We have an incredible production company who's handling everything from soup to nuts." By Sara Belcher Published Sept. 9 2024, 1:48 p.m. ET

The disastrous first Fyre Festival apparently didn't stop curious festival-goers from giving its founder a second shot. A do-over for the infamous festival, aptly named Fyre Festival II, will take place in April 2025.

Billy McFarland, who pled guilty to multiple fraud charges related to Fyre Festival in 2018 following its tremendous flop, was released from prison following the charges in May 2022 after serving four years of his six-year sentence. He confirmed in an interview with Today that the redo is happening in mere months. But what's the location for the second attempt at this festival?

What's the location for Fyre Festival II?

Fyre Festival II, which is scheduled to take place between April 25 to April 28, 2025, will reportedly take place on "a private island off the coast of Mexico in the Caribbean," per Today. More specific details about the location were not given in the interview, though McFarland confirmed that this time around, he has a production company taking care of the details.

"We have an incredible production company who’s handling everything from soup to nuts," he told the outlet, though he did not mention the name of said production company, leaving more questions surrounding the upcoming event.

McFarland also claimed, "We are developing and building out the private island for the actual festival festivities," though again, the exact festivities and talent have yet to be confirmed, despite the event taking place in seven months.