What Happened to Lupita TikTok? Rumors Suggest Her Baby Was Taken Away What's really going on with her newborn? By Jennifer Farrington Published May 1 2025, 2:59 p.m. ET

Guadalupe, better known as Lupita TikTok, is an influencer and rising musician from Monterrey, Nuevo León. Recently, she’s found herself at the center of controversy, and it all revolves around her newborn baby. Since announcing her pregnancy, opinions have been pouring in, with many questioning whether she's fit to be a mother. Still, she proudly displayed her baby bump on TikTok for the world to see. Based on her posts, it looks like she gave birth to her baby girl around mid-April 2025.

At first, her content gives off a joyful tone, with Lupita and her newborn seemingly settling in at home and even meeting her close friend Karely, who also recently welcomed a child. However, by early May, the tone on her social channels shifted dramatically. Speculation began to spread that her baby had been taken from her, with rumors of child neglect circulating. So, what’s really going on with Lupita TikTok?

What happened with Lupita TikTok?

As of late April 2025, Lupita TikTok no longer had custody of her daughter. It's unclear where the baby is or who currently has custody, but it isn’t her mother. While speaking with Televisa press, a clip she later shared to Instagram on April 28, Lupita revealed she had seen her daughter, but admitted, "It makes me sad to see her like that."

She also appeared to address the rumor accusing her of child neglect, saying, "This is lies because I love her very much, I respect her. She’s my daughter. I change her, I bathe her." Lupita added that she’s still recovering from her C-section and wants her daughter back with her.

According to a YouTube video uploaded by El Universal, Lupita’s baby had to be "urgently hospitalized" on April 28 — just days after Lupita reportedly gave birth and brought her home. The news came as a surprise, especially considering that less than a week earlier, Lupita shared a video to Instagram on April 22 that painted a starkly different picture.

In it, she lovingly cradled her newborn, who was swaddled in a blanket on the couch, her face hidden from the camera. At the time, Lupita had what appeared to be a bandage on her arm, likely from a blood draw, suggesting she had either just returned home with the baby or had gone in for a routine postpartum check-up.

Lupita TikTok is reportedly being accused of child neglect due to substance use.

According to El Universal, after Lupita’s daughter was taken to the hospital for an urgent medical issue, tests were conducted and authorities with the DIF (Mexico’s child welfare agency) reportedly determined that the infant was experiencing signs of child neglect.