Did Mukbang Creator LLIPS Really Pass Away? What's Confirmed, and What's Just Rumor

Fans of mukbang content, which are videos that center around creators who eat large amounts of food on camera, are probably familiar with LLIPS, whose name stands for "Living Life In Positive Serenity." His lively persona captured the hearts of viewers, helping his TikTok following grow to over 123,000 followers and more than 1 million likes. But at the end of April 2025, rumors began circulating online that LLIPS had passed away, with some claims suggesting he suffered a heart attack.

Another rumor suggested that his alleged husband, Cameron Heffner, may have been involved. A family member, believed to be LLIPS’s sister, appeared to confirm his death in a Facebook post on April 26, 2025. Savannah Westbrooke and The Westbrooke CabaRay also acknowledged LLIPS’s passing. Here’s everything we know so far about what happened to LLIPS, including whether his alleged husband had any involvement in his death.

What happened to mukbang creator LLIPS?

It appears the rumors are true — LLIPS has passed away. A woman believed to be his sister, or at least a family member, Nekessia Jenkins, confirmed the news in a Facebook post, writing, "I've been trying to put this off, and not let myself being to believe that you're gone! But it's real and life has stopped for the moment. But I know Mom and Dad has welcomed you with opened arms filled with LOvE and PEACE for your soul."

She added, "The tears won't stop nor the hurt. That my brother and I are going through. LLips Legion we would love to thank you all for all the love and support you show him throughout the years! But plz no questions at this time. Plz respect our time of letting go and grieving."

Savannah Westbrooke also acknowledged LLIPS’s death on Facebook, writing, "LLips Legion you really messed me up with this one … How I will miss you my friend Rest In Paradise and I know God gotta some amazing food up there so you gone be good." They added, "I’m devastated beyond belief right now but imma be ok." While some individuals are saying LLIPS passed away from a heart attack, others are suggesting his alleged husband, Cameron, may have been involved. Here's what we know.

Rumors suggest LLIPS's husband murdered him. Is it true?

Court records reviewed by Distractify reveal that an arrest warrant for an individual named Cameron Dominic Heffner was issued on April 23, 2025, for felony murder against Bradley Cormel Jones. The offense occurred in Gwinnett County, Ga., on April 16, and the warrant states that Cameron is being accused of "aggravated assault [that] caused the death of the victim, by shooting the victim with a 9mm handgun."

Naturally, this is very disturbing to hear. However, because many influencers, including LLIPS, keep personal information like their legal name private, the connection between the court documents and LLIPS remains speculation.