Viral TikTok Baby Preston Ordone Has Reportedly Died in a Car Accident

Preston Ordone, the baby who went viral on TikTok for a video a series of videos in which he said "okay" and was generally cute on camera, has reportedly died at just 2 years old. The news of his death came as a shock to those who were familiar with Preston's videos, and those who had followed his mother's channel. Following the news that Preston had died, many naturally wanted answers about what exactly had happened to him. Here's what we know.

What happened to Okay Baby on TikTok?

In a video posted on Preston's mom Katelynn's account, two of their loved ones offered an update on the entire family, explaining that Preston had died in a car accident. “This is the hardest post we could possibly make, finding words is still so hard ... We hope that you can help our family in any way possible in this hard time. It still feels so unreal … All your prayers, love, and support is needed and appreciated. Thank you. #OkayBabyForever," the caption read.

“Katelynn and the family has asked us to make a video to update you guys and kind of explain what happened … Katelynn, Jaelan, and Preston were involved in an accident. Paisley, you guys know Paisley, she was at school at the time. She was not in the vehicle. We don’t know all the details yet, but their truck veered to the right off the interstate and struck a tree and unfortunately Preston didn’t make it,” they explained in the video.

“Katelynn and Jaelan are severely injured. Katelynn has multiple broken bones. She had a very bad concussion. She walked for the first time today. Jaelan had to have emergency surgery on one of his legs. He has rods in them, pins in them. They’re both at different hospitals,” the video continued.

This is the hardest post we could possibly make, finding words is still so hard.. We hope that you can help our family in any way possible in this hard time. It still feels so unreal… All your prayers, love and support is needed and appreciated. Thank you. #OkayBabyForever

The two continued by discussing the enormous impact that Preston had had on everyone who regularly watches Katelynn's channel. “Preston was removed from the vehicle and brought to the hospital and they tried everything that they could. I just wanted to say that Preston had made a huge impact on all of you guys. He made people smile, laugh, I know you guys look forward to seeing him every day," they said.

They also said that the Preston everyone saw on TikTok was a reflection of who the little boy actually was. "This is is truly who they were and that was truly Preston, and what you saw on a video and how he made you guys feel is what he made his family feel every single day, that was them exactly," they explained.

There is a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with medical expenses.