“He Got Everybody Crying” — Stunned Mom Records 3-Month-Old Son Clearly Talking in Emotional Clip

By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 22 2024, 1:03 p.m. ET

A mother's fantastical moment where she captured her 3-month-old baby speaking is going viral on TikTok. What's more is that she recorded her older daughter's heartfelt response to seeing her little brother talk, and the internet is loving this vignette she shared from her home life.

Mekeia (@foxondemand) posted the clip to TikTok where it amassed a staggering 16.7 million views. Her video begins with a recording of her baby lying on the carpet. A young, smiling child who only appears a few years older than the baby is chatting away with the infant.

"Anybody else's baby talking at 3 months?" a text overlay in the video reads, intimating what's going to happen next in the clip. "I am 2 months," the young girl says, caressing the baby's first. "He 3 months, girl," Mekeia says off camera. "Say, 'I am 3 months,'" the child repeats. "OK, let him talk, let him talk," mom says. The cooing baby then echoes the child's voice — he definitely sounds like he's repeating what the kid said. "I am 3 months," the baby utters.

Both Mekeia and the child are stunned, exclaiming loudly at the baby's articulate verbal response. Mekeia continues to record the child. This time, she's on a phone call with someone else.

It appears that she's attempting to get the baby to speak on the phone with whoever's on the other line. She tries repeatedly to get the child to say, "Hi Val," before switching over to another. "Hi Quentin," Mekeia says in a soothing voice.

Her baby takes a brief pause and then, again, appears to utter a babyfication of the exact phrase she attempted to get the child to repeat. "Hi Quentin," the 3-month-old child says into the phone.

Mekeia's daughter, overcome with emotion and love for the child, begins crying. She lays down on the floor with the baby and kisses him on his cheek, weeping out of happiness, which prompts Mekeia to laugh. The young girl repeatedly tells her mother that "it's not funny," as she kisses her baby brother, genuinely happy that he was able to accomplish such an amazing feat for someone who is just 3 months old.

Others have said their babies spoke at 3 months.

This mom in the What to Expect forum penned that after constantly talking to and reading to her child that he ended up saying his first words: "I love you."

Several folks responded to her clip stating that they thought this was an incredible development. As one user wrote: "That's crazy! Wowzer! I'm sure I'd be shocked. I talk to my baby a whole lot every day but he isn't even close to saying anything that could be perceived as a word. Haha. But I'd love it if he could tell me he loves me :)"

The Raising Children Network also writes that the ages between 3 and 12 months are crucial for a baby's vocal development. The online parenting resource states that moms and dads can expect their infants to constantly babble, coo, and test their voices.

In addition to babbling, they will also play with sounds, even "copying" and "putting [them] together." And it certainly seems like that's what Mekeia's 3-month-old was doing.

There's also another factor at play here and it's something parents with several children may attest to: Babies with older siblings tend to speak earlier. Maybe it's because they have a real-life example of other children spending time with them and serving as some kind of influence or inspiration, but there are parents who swear kids born after their first speak earlier than their older kids.

Plenty of folks in this Reddit post shared their own personal anecdotes pertaining to this supposed phenomenon, but others said that they didn't see a correlation between birth order and language development.

In several instances, parents said their older kids seemed to "inhibit" the speeches of their younger siblings because they would "interpret" for their younger brothers and sisters or constantly interrupt or talk over them.

