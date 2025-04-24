Mikayla Nogueira Accused of "Ditching" Engagement Ring for One With a Much Larger Diamond Mikayla showed up on TikTok with a new, larger engagement ring in April 2025, and let's just say fans aren't thrilled about it. By Jennifer Farrington Published April 24 2025, 1:06 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@mikaylanogueira

Influencer and makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira has a brand new engagement ring, and while she couldn’t be more thrilled about the enormous diamond perched on her left ring finger, fans aren’t exactly celebrating with her.

In fact, Mikayla’s new ring has sparked some criticism, even though she and her husband Cody Hawken were all smiles in the reveal video she posted to TikTok on April 18, 2025. So what’s the controversy behind Mikayla’s new engagement ring? Here’s why fans are upset about it.

What's really behind the Mikayla Nogueira engagement ring controversy?

Mikayla Nogueira announced on April 18 that she received a brand-new engagement and wedding ring from Cullen Jewellery. According to the influencer, the jeweler reached out to her, presumably after learning that her original ring, the one Cody proposed with, no longer fit.

Now, if you’re a fan of Mikayla, then you already know about her physical transformation journey. After struggling with a binge eating disorder, she lost about 60 pounds. Naturally, that meant her original ring didn’t fit anymore. But when fans noticed she wasn’t wearing it, rumors started flying that she and Cody had split, so she took to her social channels to clear the air.

All that discussion likely caught Cullen Jewellery’s attention, and let’s be honest, it was the perfect opportunity for them. They get major exposure from one of TikTok’s biggest beauty influencers, and Mikayla gets a new (and noticeably larger) engagement ring. Everyone wins … right?

To make the moment even more exciting, Mikayla filmed an unboxing video. In it, Cody gets down on one knee (again) to open the box and reveal the jaw-dropping diamond, definitely an upgrade from the original in terms of size. But even though the couple looked genuinely thrilled, the backlash came pouring in almost immediately.

So, where does the controversy stem from? It seems some fans feel like Mikayla "ditched" the original ring Cody gave her — the one he allegedly worked hard for and even sold his car to buy. TikToker @haussdrama was quick to criticize, pointing out that the new ring "has no meaning behind it." And a lot of people in the comments agreed. One person wrote, "If my man sold his car to pay for my ring, I’m wearing that til the day I DIE."

Some folks think Mikayla Nogueira should’ve just resized her original engagement ring.

As gorgeous as Mikayla's new engagement ring is, fans don’t seem to care that she finally has one that fits. Instead, they're heavily focused on the fact that it’s not the original ring Cody proposed with, and believe she could have just had her original ring resized.

To be clear, it's not exactly uncommon for people to upgrade their rings, usually after renewing vows or if something happens to the original. But fans aren’t buying that Mikayla’s reason was valid, especially considering the lengths Cody went through to get the first one.

TikToker @haussdrama didn’t hold back, blaming Mikayla’s success and money for changing her. She accused Mikayla of using the resizing excuse as a convenient way to snag a much larger diamond. She even claimed Cody didn’t look thrilled during the unboxing, even though he was smiling and clearly trying to make the moment more memorable.