Mikayla Nogueira Is Clearly Going Through Something, and Fans Are Seeking Answers — What Happened? "I've been crying myself to sleep every night." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 26 2024, 11:22 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mikaylanogueira

Things were looking up for influencer Mikayla Nogueira on Christmas Day 2024, as she took to Instagram to share a few videos showcasing her Christmas-inspired makeup and outfits. She seemed extremely excited, as most people are on Christmas, but also a little anxious, because, you know, the holidays can get hectic between party planning and the arrival of family.

Article continues below advertisement

However, hours after sharing her festive looks, the tone of her posts changed. Despite rocking candy-cane eyeliner and Grinch-themed Christmas PJs, Mikayla’s mood seemed to shift. In the comments, she even responded to a fan’s comment about needing a hug. So, what happened to Mikayla? Is everything OK?

What happened to Mikayla Nogueira?

While doing an unofficial GRWM Christmas video on Dec. 25, Mikayla got real with her fans, something she’s seemed eager to do. "This is probably the first Christmas in my life that I don’t want to celebrate," Mikayla shared, explaining that it had been the "hardest year of my life" and that she’d gone through things she "never thought I’d have to experience."

Article continues below advertisement

She admitted she questioned whether she even wanted to celebrate Christmas this year, saying it just "wasn’t jolly." Mikayla explained that the two weeks leading up to Christmas had been particularly tough. Holding back tears, she confessed she’d been "crying herself to sleep every night," but didn’t go into detail, only adding, "I wish I could share. I really wish I could."

Mikayla also reflected on being more open in 2025, mentioning that one of her goals for the year might be to try and be more transparent. "I used to love being open, I used to blurt everything out, but it’s just different now," she said, struggling to hold back tears. Like many of her fans, you’re probably wondering why Mikayla was visibly upset in her Christmas video. Some believed it had to do with the loss of a family member, possibly her mom.

Article continues below advertisement

One commenter shared their condolences, praying for Mikayla and her husband Cody, and hinted at the reason behind Mikayla’s distress by writing, "This is my first Christmas without my mom." Others echoed similar sentiments, saying they too were facing Christmas for the first time without their moms. While Mikayla didn’t provide specifics on what was weighing on her, we’ll likely have to wait for an explanation from her in the future.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Mikayla Nogueira and Cody getting divorced?

It doesn’t appear that Mikayla and Cody are getting divorced. If our speculation is correct, Mikayla’s distress likely stems from the loss of her mom (or another family member). Evidence suggesting Mikayla and Cody are not splitting up comes from a more upbeat video Mikayla posted on Christmas Eve, where she mentioned she was getting ready for a busy day.

Article continues below advertisement