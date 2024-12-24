Red and Green Are the Universal Colors of Christmas — Here's Why We don't think about why we use red and green for Christmas, but the meaning runs deeply through the holiday's traditions. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 24 2024, 11:31 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

For those who celebrate Christmas, there are some things that just make the season what it is. Traditions vary from household to household, and across cultures and countries, but there are a few things that are fairly universal. The Christmas tree, for instance, is a tradition shared across many groups. Gift-giving, shared Christmas songs, and other cross-cultural traditions are among the rituals that many families trot out through December.

But throughout it all, there's one tradition underpinning the holiday that most people don't even discuss or think about: the colors we use. But why exactly are red and green considered the colors of Christmas? The origin may or may not surprise you, but the endurance of the tradition is impressive. Here's what we know about the source of the red and green colors for Christmas, along with some other Christmas traditions.

Why are red and green considered to be the colors of Christmas?

When we go to hang our Christmas decor and set out the Christmas plates, few of us give a thought as to why we're covering our house in specifically green and red decor. Although it's certainly not unusual for people to have color-themed Christmases, bedecking their home in anything from white to pink or black and everything in between. Yet for the most part, red and green reign supreme. Arielle Eckstut, co-author of Secret Language of Color, explained to NPR why we do what we do.

"Holly has played a huge part in this red and green association. And it dates back to winter solstice celebrations with the Romans, and maybe beyond. ... And also, holly is associated with the crown of thorns of Jesus. And just those beautiful bright red berries and those deep green leaves are the exact colors that we really come to think about when we think about Christmas"

During the Victorian era, Christmas colors spanned the rainbow, with cards drawing from brilliant colors all over the spectrum. But like so many things in America, it was actually a corporation that sealed the deal back in 1931 with a single targeted ad campaign. Arielle explained how Santa went from wearing blues, greens, or reds to only donning the red.

"Coca-Cola hired an artist to create a Santa Claus. They had done this before, but this particular artist created a Santa Claus that we associate with the Santa Claus today in many ways: He was fat and jolly — whereas before he was often thin and elf-like — and he had red robes. ... And so the fact that all these things came together — this friendly, fat Santa in these bright red robes, which, I don't think is a coincidence, match the color of the Coke logo — this really took hold in American culture."

The jolly red of Santa's robes in the campaign became a major hit, with artist Haddon Sundblom taking the lead on Coca-Cola campaigns for years to come. Arielle adds, "It solidified in our collective imaginations the red of Santa's robes with the green of fir trees and holly and pointsettia that we already had in our minds. ... This particular shade of red and green came to signify Christmas."

Here are some other nifty Christmas facts.

Of course, red and green aren't the only collective traditions that Christmas lovers engage in. What about candy canes, or putting lights on the tree? Here's a quick look at some of the origins of other Christmas traditions we might not give a second thought to.

Some argue that the candy cane owes its shape to Christian roots, with "J" representing the first letter in the name of Jesus. Yet that myth has been debunked, according to Snopes. Others argue that it's simply a modern and convenient update on an old favorite, the peppermint stick. With the hooked top, candy canes can be hung on trees.

Christmas tree lights as we know them have taken the place traditionally reserved for candles. Families would decorate the tree, briefly light the candles, then blow them out quickly for obvious reasons. In 1882 Edward Johnson, friend to inventor Thomas Edison, thought to replace the candles with electric lights. But they were expensive, for just a few baubles, and people were still skeptical of electricity. It wasn't until General Electric mass-produced light kits in the 1920s that they grew in popularity.

Christmas wreaths are another tradition we might not think about. They date all the way back to the 16th century at least, with Germans credited for being among the first to bring evergreen trees home to celebrate the holiday. As excess limbs were cut away, families would weave the loose boughs into a wreath shape. Originally, wreaths were often hung directly back on the trees. The circle shape, representing eternity, made them easy and versatile decorations. Some people consider the wreath to be linked to the Advent as well.

From gift-giving methods and ornaments on the tree to the foods we use to celebrate and the music we listen to, every family's Christmas looks a little different. But the things we do that are the same, the trees and the colors, the feel and the magic, they bring us together. During the darkest part of the winter, when seasonal depression hits and the lonely feel even lonelier, our traditions can help bind us together as a people and remind us that whoever we are, whatever we celebrate, there are some things we share.