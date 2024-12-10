“Where Is It Coming From?” — Homeowner’s Genius Christmas Tree Hack Hides It Under the Floor "OK I don't hate putting the tree up THAT much." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 10 2024, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @cowboy330330

Never underestimate humanity's ability to work very hard so they could be lazier later. OK, this might be a negative way of viewing things. Because technological advancements, when coupled with a zealous thirst for industriousness and improved efficacy, can result in some pretty amazing accomplishments.

Additionally, developing tech and methods to eradicate the time we take on more mundane tasks frees up our time to focus on things that may be more worthwhile to us. And it seems that this homeowner wasn't really too fond of going through all of the work of Christmas tree decorating every year.

Taking the decoration out of storage and dressing up it up with ornaments that are put away year in and year out, can get pretty tedious. So they developed a solution, and it's one several house guests witnessed in real-time, along with a clip that's been blowing up on TikTok to the tune of over 11.7 million views on a user called @cowboy330330's account.

The video begins with a gathering of family members who are audibly laughing as they watch a scene that you probably won't find as part of many holiday traditions: a Christmas tree being winched up into a home.

The festive decoration quite literally rises from the ground, and the crackling of the winch in action can be heard in the background. While that scene is uncommon enough, things only start to get even more strange. Or awesome, depending on what you consider to be a cool and useful home accessory.

The camera pans away from the crowd admiring the tree's rise job to a man in a closet who is operating the lift system manually. In a scene that looks like something out of Spirited Away's bath house, he turns the lever around and around causing the tree to further enter the house with each rotation.

The winch wire is clearly descending from the ceiling and looks like it runs through the home itself, tucked away beneath the ceiling. As it makes its entrance, someone else, on their knees, peers down a large hole in the floor. Once the Christmas tree is fully in view, complete with ornaments, someone tells the winch master to stop his rotations.

At this point in the video, the nature of the tree setup becomes clearer: It's situated on a platform. It looks like the homeowner specifically designed a portion of the home to have a hideaway portion of the floor just so its residents could enable "Christmas mode" with as much ease as possible.

After a brief pause, which one guest in the home speculated was for "pictures," the man at the lever continues to crank the tree up, until the winch platform is hovering "above the floor." Once it is, someone else in the house yells, "stop," and the lever master acknowledges this request.

There are even more surprises, still. Bizarrely, the man who was on his arms and knees watching the tree rise from below begins crawling backward. The impetus behind his movements becomes readily apparent, however, as he and another gentleman wearing a red shirt begin to push a portion of the floor beneath the Christmas tree's platform.

As it turns out, the floor that the man was resting on is actually a movable "stage" with an identical wooden finish to another elevated part of the floor in the homeowner's living room. The two men work together to carefully put this part of the floor in place. Because keeping an open chute in the floor during the holidays just sounds like a bad idea.

After it's pushed into place, it appears to descend ever so slightly into an impression in the floor, fixing it into place. It would appear that in order to remove this portion of the floor, all one needs to do is lift it up and pull it in the opposite direction.

After the floor is set, they then instruct the lever master to lower the tree's platform so it can rest comfortably on the raised portion of the wooden floor panel. The man operating the mechanism obliges.

Once grounded, the man in the red shirt and another gentleman watching the action work to remove the fasteners attached to the pulley platform to complete the Yuletide aesthetic. After all of the accessories are removed from the tree, he the man in the red shirt requests the lever master to "crank it back up."

The wire then hides back up into the ceiling as the video comes to a close. TikTokers were blown away by the brilliant bit of domestic engineering was implemented to help spread good cheer. One person wrote: "Never in my life have I seen something so miraculous!!! This is genius!!!"

Another thought about the sheer convenience, and repeatable annual returns such a contraption brought to its homeowners. "They decorated that tree one time in 1996, and it just lives on that platform cranked in once a year. Genius!"

However, someone else seemed to pooh-pooh the idea, intoning that the person who constructed the winch system was working very hard to be lazy. "I don't wanna put up the tree and take it back down every year, I'd much rather cut a hole in the floor and build a special lift just for the tree. Much less work."