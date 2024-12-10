Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Secret Service Dad Picks up Daughter From School After Her Class President Victory "I love the snarky little Secretary of State." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 10 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @clevergirlscraft

Lydia (@clevergirlscraft), a proud mom and TikToker was excited to "hype up" her daughter after she earned the distinction of being her "class president." She documented just how her family went about celebrating her kid's victory: by giving her some Presidential treatment. Lydia recorded the gesture and uploaded it to TikTok, where the footage garnered over 1.6 million views.

The video shows Lydia’s daughter walking out of school after receiving the title. But Lydia’s family made sure the occasion wasn’t a run-of-the-mill announcement over the PA system. The text overlay spelled it out: “POV: Your daughter wins class president so your husband does car line — Secret Service style.”

In her clip Lydia’s husband can be see fully committing to the role of “secret service agent.” Sitting in the driver’s seat, donning sunglasses and a no-nonsense demeanor, he radioed in: “The eagle landed! Anybody have eyes on the eagle?”

Source: TikTok | @clevergirlscraft

Lydia’s other daughter, playing along from the backseat, responds, “I’ll tell you when I have eyes on the eagle.” Following this, he then blasts the iconic “Hail to the Chief,” over the SUV’s sound system: music that is now synonymous with America’s Commander-in-Chief.

Next, the newly appointed class president appears in the video. Lydia’s daughter runs out of school, looking equal parts mortified and over-the-moon at her family's hype protocol. She hops into the front seat, and turns down the music in a mix of “please chill” and “this is amazing.”

After this, the video ends with the family with a once-in-a-lifetime collective dopamine hit. One that seems to have extended to the comments section of the video. Several folks remarked that they appreciated how Lydia's family managed to strike a balance between gassing up her daughter and embarrassing her just the right amount.

Source: TikTok | @clevergirlscraft

One parent said, “Now THIS is parenting. Embarrass them cuz we can but also ‘hey we’re proud of ya kid’ 😂❤️.” Another wrote: “THIS IS SOOO SWEET AND ICONICC😭.” Someone else referenced an oft-used term from the Inside Out series: “I just watched a core memory being made."

And another hit the nail on the head with, "She simultaneously loves it and wants to crawl under a rock! But she’ll always remember this moment ♥️😂." You've probably got moments like these involving your folks that'll resonate with you for the rest of your life.

For me, it was when I somehow made it to the semi-finals of an Ergheiz fighting game tournament as a kid. I ended up winning a trip out to Disneyland and I brought my mom and younger brother and sister out there with me. The competition in California was leaps and bounds better than I was — I was lucky whoever showed up in Jersey wasn't all that good.

Source: TikTok | @clevergirlscraft

So I didn't win the final prize to Japan, but I did get to take my mother to Disneyland where we ended up watching a Mulan parade. She teared up at the procession, and I cringed in embarrassment, but didn't say anything. Later on, she told me how it was always her dream as a little kid to go, and she thanked me for bringing her.

If I ever take her again, she can cry as much as she wants, and I'll spray my face to make it look like I'm crying with her, even if it makes me look like a weird Disney adult in the process.

But back to Lydia's TikTok and they hype surrounding her daughter's student council victory. It turns out this practice of school government is an age-old tradition that’s been a cornerstone of the American educational experience for over a century. The origins of student councils trace back to the early 20th century when education reformers pushed for “participatory democracy” in schools. The concept was rooted in a simple concept: teach kids to engage in their most local governance in a hands-on way.

By the 1930s, the National Student Council (now NatStuCo) was created to encourage leadership development. Over time, student councils became more than just organizing bake sales and school dances — they evolved into platforms for real student advocacy. Today, councils empower students to represent their peers, lead initiatives, and sometimes even influence school policy. Whether it’s raising funds for local charities or rallying for more recess time, student councils give kids a chance to see Democracy in action.

So, it can be said that student councils extend beyond lessons in civics lessons and designing fun campaign posters. They can help inform kids about politics in American society. These elections could foster ambition, and give students a taste of responsibility/accountability, and making them feel seen and heard.