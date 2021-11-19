"Disney Adults" Are a Tight-Knit Community You'll Want to Be Part Of

Disneyland is the most magical place on Earth, and you no longer have to be a kid (or have one) to enjoy all that the parks have to offer. In fact, there are adults all over the world who frequent different Disney parks and take pride in being "Disney adults."

But what is a Disney adult, you ask? We spoke with Disney bloggers and even a current Walt Disney World employee who proudly refer to themselves as Disney adults — and they shed some light on the culture around the term.