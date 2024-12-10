Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Woman Leaves Revenge Shopping Cart for Worker Who Was Rude to Her Mom "I would’ve went and filled up another basket." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 10 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @prettyfacejayb

Mr. T once famously published a track titled "Treat Your Mother Right." In it, he extols the sanctity of motherhood and urges everyone to honor their moms with kindness and gratitude. The music video is prompted by a bit between two kids who are insulting each others' mothers, and Mr. T urges them not to do that. As he raps about all the hardships many moms endure to raise their children, a variety of scenarios of kids helping their moms out are displayed in brief vignettes.

Article continues below advertisement

However, one topic he doesn't touch on is how one should honor their mother if someone else disrespects them. One could only imagine the response Mr. T would have to someone who disrespected his mom — you'd probably pity the fool who does. However, a TikToker named Boogs (@prettyfacejayb) documented how she handled someone being rude to her own mom.

In a series of clips she uploaded to the popular social media platform that garnered over 900,000 views, she records herself accosting a supermarket employee she says was unkind to her mom. She decided to fill up a shopping cart with groceries and leave them for the worker to put back on the shelves, not hiding the fact she was inconveniencing him purposely.

Article continues below advertisement

@prettyfacejayb bc what you not finna do is play with Jewel😂@jaylynn_tha_drippp ♬ original sound - big boogs😚 Source: TikTok | @prettyfacejayb

Boogs's first video begins with her pushing a cart through a store. A text overlay in the video reads: "POV: You and your sister don't play bout y'all momma." She approaches an employee of the store and asks him a question.

Article continues below advertisement

"Excuse me," she asks before the man acknowledges her. She continues, "I ... I went shopping but, if I didn't want all of this stuff, would you have to put it up?" she asks the employee. "Yeah," he informs her in what sounds like a terse manner. "You would?" she asks him again.

"Yeah," he repeats, before continuing. "What else do you think would happen with it?" he asks her as he reaches into the cart. When he does, his name tag, which reads "Dave" enters the frame of the camera. She then explains why she was asking him this particular question.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @prettyfacejayb

"Yeah, well, I just did this because earlier when my mom came in. She put something back and you were really rude to her." Immediately, the employee denies that he was giving Boogs's mother an attitude. "I wasn't that rude to her," he tells the TikToker.

Article continues below advertisement

After hearing his response she then tells the man: "Well, now you can just put this back." The man pauses as the TikToker brings her camera up to his face, it doesn't take long for him to realize that the customer recording the clip was getting back at him for the way he spoke to her mother.

"Did you do this on purpose?" he asks the TikToker. "I did," she tells him. "You're a jerk, get out of here," he tells the woman. "No," she responds. "Don't ever come back here," he says as he begins to walk away.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @prettyfacejayb

She begins to say, "I will be back —" before Dave cuts her off and doubles down on his statement. "Don't ever come back here." Boogs then tells Dave that he's "not the manager," but he quickly retorts that he is.

Article continues below advertisement

She then starts to chuckle and states, "I'm recording you," before moving her camera over to the revenge shopping cart full of products she never had any intention of purchasing. One user who saw Boogs's video commented that they approved of her method of getting back at the employee.

They wrote: "I would be back every day after work just because you told me not to come back." It seems that Boogs also thought this was a sound idea, as they recorded themselves in the store in a follow-up video that was made in response to this particular user's comment.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @prettyfacejayb

Boogs penned in a caption for the clip: "Trust me when I tell y'all that Dave knows our family very well now." She films herself with yet another shopping cart, which she pushes up an aisle. It looks like Dave is speaking to another customer.

Article continues below advertisement

After the other shopper exits the frame, the TikToker then brings the cart right in front of Dave. Next, she tells Dave, "I filled up another one for you," which prompts the worker to tell her that she needs to exit the premises. "You gotta leave," he informs her.

She responds to him, but he quickly tells her that she cannot be in the store. "No, no, you gotta leave," the worker says, carrying several bottles of an orange-hued drink in his hands. "I will have my manager walk you out," he tells Boogs. The TikToker walks away from the full shopping cart and laughs, saying, "OK," before the clip comes to an end.

Article continues below advertisement

@prettyfacejayb Replying to @Chriss trust me when i tell yall that Dave knows our family very well now😭😭😭 @jaylynn_tha_drippp ♬ original sound - big boogs😚 Source: TikTok | @prettyfacejayb

Numerous commenters were tickled pink by her actions, with one person stating: "I would learn his schedule lmfao." Another came up with a different way for Boogs to further taunt the employee. "Have different people do it every time he works 😂😂😂 omg."

Article continues below advertisement

Someone else thought it was strange that Dave was then informing her that he was going to have his manager make her leave the store. Because, in the first video, he claimed that he was a manager. "I will have my manager… AH AH AH last vid sir you said you was the manager."

According to Axis Legal Counsel, private businesses can ban customers from entering and have the right to refuse service to anyone they'd like. However, the law firm also states that "the balance between the business owners' right and the consumer's rights can be delicate."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @prettyfacejayb