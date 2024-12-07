Home > Entertainment > Movies Here Are Five Hallmark Movies About Hanukkah to Brighten Your Holiday Season Time to snuggle up on the couch! By Elissa Noblitt Published Dec. 7 2024, 9:56 a.m. ET Source: hallmark

Hanukkah is nearly here, and what better way to celebrate the season than a marathon of cheesy Hallmark movies? While they're mostly known for their Christmas offerings — you know, girlboss CEO returns to her hometown for a job and falls in love with the hunky, single-dad Christmas tree salesman who turns out to be Santa Claus somehow — they started releasing more and more movies geared toward Jewish viewers.

With two new flicks coming out this year, Hanukkah on the Rocks and Leah's Perfect Gift, their selection is only growing. If you're looking for some Hallmark Hanukkah movies to binge this month, we've got you covered. Here are 5 of our favorites.

Round and Round (2023)

Source: Hallmark

Round and Round is a classic time-loop movie in which Rachel (Vic Michaelis) is stuck reliving the evening of her parents' Hanukkah party. At the party, her grandmother tries to set her up with a nice, nerdy guy named Zach (Bryan Greenberg) — but Rachel already has a boyfriend, so she's not very interested.

However, when she realizes that Zach may be her only hope at saving herself from repeating the day over and over again, romance starts to blossom between the two. One fan wrote, "Round and Round is plain old good, a spry and funny romcom I'd have been delighted to discover inside or outside the Hallmark universe," per NPR.

Hanukkah on Rye (2022)

Source: hallmark

Hanukkah on Rye features Yael Grobglas as Molly and Jeremy Jordan as Jacob. When a matchmaker pairs Molly and Jacob together, they hit it off right away — however, things start to get a bit rocky when they realize they're the owners of competing delis. According to the movie's official description, they'll need a Hanukkah miracle to keep them together.

One critic on Rotten Tomatoes said that Hanukkah on Rye was the network's "best [Hanukkah] film yet."

Double Holiday (2019)

Source: hallmark

If you're looking for a classic work rivals-to-lovers plot line, then Double Holiday is perfect for you. The film's official description reads, "Career-minded Rebecca’s (Carly Pope) plans for Hanukkah don’t go as expected when a promotion opportunity comes up at work. When the company CEO asks Rebecca and her insufferable office mate, Chris (Kristoffer Polaha) – also her main competitor for the promotion – to plan the company’s Christmas party, she realizes they must overcome their opposing styles in order to succeed."

While working together to plan the holiday party, he starts to embrace her Hanukkah traditions, and she starts to realize that maybe she actually does like him. A little bit.

Eight Gifts of Hanukkah (2021)

Source: hallmark

In Eight Gifts of Hanukkah, newly single optometrist Sara (Inbar Lavi) has a secret admirer — and he won't stop sending her gifts for each of the eight nights of Hanukkah. While juggling her search for her mystery suitor and dodging her ex at the same time, she comes to realize that her true love may be someone that's been there for her all along. It's cheesy, yes, but it's Hallmark. What did you expect?

In their review, Business Insider commended the two starring actors' chemistry and the film's accuracy when it comes to Jewish tradition.

Love, Lights, Hanukkah! (2020)

Source: hallmark

Love, Lights, Hannukah! is a Christmas movie that turns into a Hanukkah movie. When Cleveland restaurant owner Christina (Mia Kirshner) takes a DNA test and learns that she's Jewish right before the holidays, her life turns upside down. As she navigates a new side of herself, complete with a new family and mother, she also unlocks a new potential romantic match in David (Ben Savage).

