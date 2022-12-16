Test Your Hanukkah Knowledge With These 18 Trivia Questions (With Answers)!

Come December, colorful lights glisten left and right. Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" plays in almost every department store. And Instagram floods with photos of Christmas trees.

But of course, not everyone in the world celebrates Christmas. For many other folks, December (and sometimes even late November) signals the start of Hanukkah, a Jewish holiday that commemorates the miracle of one day’s supply of oil lasting for eight full days.