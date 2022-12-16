Test Your Hanukkah Knowledge With These 18 Trivia Questions (With Answers)!
Come December, colorful lights glisten left and right. Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" plays in almost every department store. And Instagram floods with photos of Christmas trees.
But of course, not everyone in the world celebrates Christmas. For many other folks, December (and sometimes even late November) signals the start of Hanukkah, a Jewish holiday that commemorates the miracle of one day’s supply of oil lasting for eight full days.
There are currently more than 15.2 million Jewish people in the world and not a lot of holiday decor and movies to show for it. It's important to respect and learn more about how other cultures celebrate this time of year. That said, we rounded up 18 trivia questions to test your Hanukkah knowledge.
1. How many nights does Hanukkah last? Eight
2. Hanukkah is sometimes referred to as the Festival of Lights as well as the Festival of ________? Dedication
3. Is there more than one way to spell Hanukkah? Yes; the most common ways are Hanukkah and Chanukah
4. How many candles can a menorah hold? Nine
5. What is the name of the candle in the menorah that is used to light all the other candles? Shamash
6. When should the menorah be lit each day? After sunset
7. Why are Hanukkah dishes often fried? People fry their food in oil for Hanukkah to symbolize the miracle oil that burned for eight nights straight
8. Who was the first president to acknowledge Hanukkah at the White House? Jimmy Carter was the first president to recognize Hanukkah with a menorah lighting in 1979
9. How many sides does a dreidel have? Four
10. What is the official name of the jelly doughnuts typically served during Hanukkah? Sufganiyah
11. What actor-comedian sang a Hanukkah song during a 1994 Saturday Night Live sketch? Adam Sandler
12. Where is the world's largest menorah located? New York City
13. Does Hanukkah begin on the same date every year? No, it changes yearly as the Gregorian calendar (the one we're using right now) and the Hebrew calendar don't match up
14. How are Hanukkah candles lit: From left to right, or right to left? Right to left
15. What is the informal name for money that is given as a present during Hanukkah? Gelt
16. How many blessings are said during the first night of Hanukkah? Three
17. How many blessings are said during the remaining seven nights? Two
18. What are the four Hebrew letters featured on each side of the dreidel? Nun, Gimel, Hey or Chai, and Shin