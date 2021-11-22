It's a Miracle! Here's One Hanukkah Episode of Television for Each Night

Despite thousands of years of history and 14.7 million Jewish people around the world, very few television shows have Hanukkah episodes.

Even Seinfeld, which is considered a very Jewish show, hangs its Hanukkah episode on Festivus, a made-up holiday. However, there have been a few stand-out episodes over the years. So, here are the eight best Hanukkah episodes we could find (one for each night) and how to watch them.