Is Matthew Broderick Jewish? The Actor's Religion Isn't Something He Discusses

On March 14, Matthew opened up with People about his sister, Janet Broderick, who is recovering after being hospitalized and testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

“My entire family is grateful for the concern about, and the well wishes for, my sister Janet. I’m happy to say she is feeling much better and is on the road to a full recovery,” Matthew told People . “We are all very appreciative for the wonderful care she received from the amazing doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai.”