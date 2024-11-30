Home > Entertainment > Movies ‘A '90s Christmas’ Was Most Likely Filmed in the Same Region as a Lot of Other Hallmark Productions Many Hallmark productions are filmed in Canada. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 29 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET Source: Hallmark Channel

Year after year, Hallmark Channel’s holiday movie lineup has become a growing tradition, and if you're a fan of the network's feel-good stable of movies, then you're probably excited for A ‘90s Christmas.

Article continues below advertisement

And if seeing all of the festive locations in these flicks makes you want to visit them yourself, you've probably asked yourself on more than one occasion where these flicks were shot. So where was A '90s Christmas filmed?

Article continues below advertisement

Where Was 'A ‘90s Christmas' filmed?

While no official filming locations are listed on IMDb or IMDbPro, A ‘90s Christmas was produced by Vortex Productions, a company based in Toronto, Ontario. It’s no secret to fans that many Hallmark holiday films are shot in Vancouver, British Columbia, including in-house classics like Three Wise Men and a Baby, Christmas Town, and more. Given Hallmark’s history of filming just north of the border, there is a good probability that Vancouver’s scenic backdrop and small-town texture would suit the film's high-concept story.

British Columbia offers generous tax incentives for filmmakers, making it an attractive option for the budget-conscious studio. As many Hollywood insiders understand, Canada’s incentives include a 28 percent refundable tax credit on certain labor costs, an additional 6 percent for productions filmed outside the city, and a 16 percent credit for digital animation, visual effects, and post-production. A ‘90s Christmas undoubtedly will use all three.

Article continues below advertisement

Hallmark provides a tried-and-true repeatable formula with fans coming back year after year. Juxtapose that with flashy, big-budget, CGI-heavy productions like Red One, starring Dwayne Johnson and J.K. Simmons, which has failed to gain the wide audience it intended.

Article continues below advertisement

Hallmark movie price tags average around $1 to $2 million and they know their audience. Hallmark is so confident in their holiday formula that they have produced 47 new films premiering in 2024 as part of the 15th Annual Countdown to Christmas.

What's 'A '90s Christmas' about?

The movie follows workaholic lawyer Lucy Miller, who is suddenly transported back to 1999 on a mysterious rideshare on Christmas Eve. With a second chance to reconnect with her family and high school crush, Lucy might just rewrite her future in the most festive way possible. Sounds like Back to the Future meets The Family Stone meets A Christmas Carol.

Article continues below advertisement

It was directed by Marni Banack (Everything Christmas, Everything Puppies). A ‘90s Christmas stars Eva Bourne in her Hallmark Christmas debut. She’s joined by Chandler Massey, a Hallmark veteran known for his roles in Mystic Christmas (2023) and Next Stop, Christmas (2021) who it appears plays her high school sweetheart.

Article continues below advertisement

Hallmark has the market cornered on Christmas content.

In addition to its impressive cinematic lineup, Hallmark is doubling down on Christmas and venturing into reality TV with Finding Mr. Christmas, hosted by Jonathan Bennett. The series sets out to discover a leading man for an upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie, an innovative way to fold in audience investment into actors who could ultimately bring the distinct films to life.