Home > Entertainment > Movies Where Was Hallmark's 'To Have and To Holiday' Filmed? Charming Filming Location Explored Can Celeste and Jason’s whirlwind romance survive her father’s pre-wedding boot camp? By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 24 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Hallmark

To Have and To Holiday is one of Hallmark’s newest holiday films. The movie features a heartwarming story filled with festive traditions and romance. It comes complete with a stunning backdrop that enchants viewers. The charming environment perfectly complements the storyline as Celeste (Madeleine Arthur) and Jason (Robert Bazzocchi) navigate a holiday-themed pre-wedding boot camp.

Article continues below advertisement

Understandably, those tuning in to watch this heartwarming film are curious to know more about the magical background behind the cast. So, where was To Have and To Holiday filmed? If you are among those asking this question, keep reading as we take a closer look at the cozy filming location behind the latest Hallmark movie.

Source: Hallmark

Article continues below advertisement

Where was ‘To Have and To Holiday’ filmed and what is the movie about?

Hallmark’s To Have and To Holiday follows the love story of a vibrant young woman named Celeste and her whirlwind romance with her charming boyfriend, Jason. After just a few months of dating, the two get engaged just in time for the holidays. Their love story hits a speed bump when her father, Pastor Mark (Eric Close), insists on a pre-wedding boot camp. Her father’s boot camp is packed with Christmas-themed activities intended to teach about love, compromise, and commitment. As the couple navigates these challenges, they discover the true meaning of the holidays and just how strong their bond is.

Turns out, the movie was filmed in Chester, Nova Scotia. Chester is known for its stunning coastal views and historic charm. So, it provided an ideal setting as a backdrop for a Christmas romance.

Article continues below advertisement

According to 4 Filming, one of the standout locations featured in the film is St. Stephen’s Parish. This historic church at 60 Regent Street is visible in several scenes throughout the movie. In addition to St. Stephen’s Parish, other parts of Chester were also highlighted in the film including charming storefronts and cozy streets.

Source: Hallmark

Article continues below advertisement

Chester’s small-town charm and scenic beauty created the perfect holiday backdrop for the movie. From snow-dusted streets to twinkling lights adorning historic buildings, the village embodies what viewers come to expect from a Hallmark Christmas film. The combination of its authentic holiday decorations and natural coast beauty gave the film a warm and inviting feeling.

Chester’s ability to transform into a winter wonderland made it a perfect filming location. The natural beauty of the location easily made the film look as though it had been pulled straight from the pages of a Christmas storybook.

Article continues below advertisement

Chester, Nova Scotia is a popular choice among filmmakers because of its charm.

Hallmark’s To Have and To Holiday is just one example of how Chester’s enchanting atmosphere captures the spirit of the holidays. With its timeless appeal and welcoming community, the village is a perfect setting for films that emphasize love, tradition, and togetherness.