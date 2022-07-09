Real-Life Couple Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry Star in ‘My Grown-Up Christmas List’

And the snow you’ll see in the movie is real. The cast and crew actually filmed My Grown-Up Christmas List around the holidays, as Kayla revealed to Showbiz Cheat Sheet recently.

“Some of the shots are so beautiful,” she said, citing the work of director Andrew Cymek. “And it really helped that we filmed this at Christmastime when set [decoration] kind of continued on into the real world. … It was Christmas everywhere.”