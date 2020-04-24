Will Kayla Wallace aka Fiona Miller Leave 'When Calls the Heart' After Season 7?

There are few shows as heartwarming as When Calls the Heart on the Hallmark Channel, and the devoted fans who watch the show have dubbed themselves as the "Hearties." The show centers around the journey of high society teacher Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow) who moves to Coal Valley (later known as Hope Valley) for work. While Elizabeth has remained a central character on all of the show's seasons, many of the other main characters have left the series since its 2014 debut.

Elizabeth's main love interest, Jack Thornton (Daniel Lissing) died in an off-screen accident during Season 5, while Abigail Stanton (Lori Loughlin) left to care for her ailing mother (which was really due to Lori's real life involvement in the college admissions scandal). The cast changes over the years have led to an abundance of rumors surrounding the Season 7 characters. Leland Coulter (Kavan Smith) faced exit rumors after the character went to the infirmary.

Source: Instagram

The latest When Calls the Heart cast exit rumor involves Fiona Miller (Kayla Wallace). The character only arrived in Coal Valley during Season 6, but fans are convinced that the actress will soon be gone from the show. Is Kayla Wallace leaving When Calls the Heart once Season 7 ends? Read on to find out why the rumors began about Kayla's fate on the series, and if the show will get an eighth season.

Is Kayla Wallace leaving 'When Calls the Heart'? When the character of Fiona Miller first appeared on the Season 6 premiere of When Calls the Heart, she put some of the Hope Valley residents on edge because she was the telephone switchboard operator. The idea of bringing a telephone system to Hope Valley polarized the residents, and Fiona's arrival wasn't as welcome as she might have expected. She quickly formed a connection with Florence, as she tried to teach her the intricacies of the switchboard. She stayed on when it became clear that Florence Blakeley (Loretta Walsh) didn't have a knack for technology. In Season 7, just as Fiona was coming in to her own in Hope Valley, she received an unsettling call. In the April 19 episode, Fiona learned from her boss, Mr. Nichols, that she was being transferred out of Hope Valley. Source: Instagram Ahead of the finale, a teaser was released that showed Fiona training her replacement. With it clear that Fiona's days in Hope Valley would be numbered unless something changed with her job, many Hearties began to wonder if Kayla Wallace was exiting the series after Season 7. The actress has not confirmed whether or not she will be leaving the show, but she did retweet several Twitter users who expressed their disappointment that Fiona was leaving Hope Valley. The true answer about Fiona's fate will come during the Season 7 finale.