Did [SPOILER] Just Leave Hope Valley for Good? Here's What Went Down in the Latest Episode of 'When Calls the Heart'By Leila Kozma
May. 16 2022, Published 9:43 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 9 of When Calls the Heart.
Season 9 of When Calls the Heart has big surprises in store for fans. Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) gets caught up in a heated scandal after the evil Wyman Walden (Wesley Salter) plants incriminating evidence in his office. What happens next? Is Lucas leaving When Calls the Heart?
Is Lucas leaving 'When Calls the Heart'?
Lucas appears to leave Hope Valley at the end of Season 9, Episode 11, of When Calls the Heart. He leaves without discussing his plans with Elizabeth (Erin Krakow).
But a promo for the Season 9 finale suggests Lucas might find his way back to Hope Valley just in time to have another important conversation with Elizabeth.
Lucas has found himself in some fishy situations in Season 9 of 'When Calls the Heart.'
Lucas repeatedly finds himself in hot water in Season 9 of When Calls the Heart. Eager to sell off the oil company, he sets out on a quest to find a reliable buyer. But the proceedings are interrupted by Wyman Walden, who goes out of his way to paint Lucas in a bad light.
Wyman makes sure a book charting accounting flaws will find its way to Lucas's office. Soon enough, Lucas ends up behind bars, with his reputation in tatters.
The proposed reopening of the coal mines drives Lucas — already busy taking responsibility for the corruption allegations — and Elizabeth further apart. In Season 9, Episode 10, Rosemary Coulter (Pascale Hutton) publishes an exposé detailing the bad fortune awaiting the good citizens of Hope Valley after the reopening of the mines. In other words, Lucas's reputation suffers another blow.
In Season 9, Episode 11, Lucas goes on a horse ride by himself to gather his thoughts and work out the best way to proceed. Elsewhere, Elizabeth and Rosemary partake in a pampering session. During the day, Elizabeth mentions the mysterious jewelry box she spotted in Lucas's drawer.
Fortunately for fans, the mysterious box reemerges in a later scene in Season 9, Episode 11. Lucas and Elizabeth gather to discuss the latest challenges they have had to face as a couple. Lucas tells Elizabeth about how much the horse ride reminded him of his previous travels.
Elizabeth does not like the sound of her man fantasizing about impromptu getaways — and she grows increasingly worried about whether they have a future as a couple.
Lucas then hands over the jewelry box. Inside is a beautiful pair of earrings. Lucas and Elizabeth manage to laugh off the series of misunderstandings, and for a short while, it seems as though everything is back to normal.
But Lucas disappears the next day, leaving behind a letter addressed to Elizabeth. As a promo seems to hint, Lucas is about to pull a u-turn and come back to Hope Valley with another (potentially meaningful) jewelry box in tow.
The Season 9 finale of When Calls the Heart airs Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on the Hallmark Channel.