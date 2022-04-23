“While visiting the rescue, JR quickly bonds with Indie, a retired military dog, and continues to stop by to spend time with his new, four-legged friend,” the network says. “When Bella learns that the rescue’s property is also being sold, she turns to JR for help in finding the missing document proving her grandparents purchased the land many years before. In the process, Bella and JR become close and start to fall for each other, but JR’s upcoming return to active duty could put a halt to their budding romance.”