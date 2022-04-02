These Broadway Stars Return to the (Sound) Stage for Hallmark's 'Just One Kiss'

Santino and Krysta both utilize their musical talents in this film with an enchanting duet of "Fly Me To The Moon" by Frank Sinatra. Santino is best known for originating the role of Tony Elliot in Billy Elliot on Broadway, Michael Dorsey / Dorothy Michaels on Broadway in Tootsie, and playing Prince Topher in the Broadway revival of Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.

Santino also provided his vocal talents for the role of Prince Hans in Frozen.