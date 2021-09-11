‘Lucifer’ Series Finale Proves the Title Character Is an Angelic Father (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 6 of Lucifer.

Turns out, Lucifer Morningstar isn’t the deadbeat father his daughter thought he was. The sixth season of the supernatural Netflix drama Lucifer introduces his progeny as an angel hellbent — pardon the pun — on making Lucifer pay for being an absentee dad. So why does Lucifer abandon Rory, anyway?

In the season’s fifth episode, “The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar,” Rory (Brianna Hildebrand) introduces herself to Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Chloe (Lauren German) as their future daughter, and she has some daddy issues!