'Lucifer' Season 6 Finally Gives Fans What We've Been Asking for

We’re all ecstatic that Season 6 of Lucifer is finally here (although we’re also sad since it’s the last we’ll ever see of the series). Regardless, we still have a lot of questions about the show’s final season, but the biggest one revolves around the mortal, Ella.

As we all know, Lucifer is (well, was) the devil in disguise, and several of his companions are also different types of celestial beings. By the time we get to Season 6, everyone in the main cast, except for Ella, knows the truth about Lucifer and the rest of the Scooby gang. So it’s only fair that Ella finds out too, right?

However, Episode 8 of the final season of Lucifer deals with the fallout of Ella’s discovery. Yes, she’s amazed, but she’s also hurt that her friends didn’t tell her the truth. She would have believed them, yet they had this secret and left her out of it. She doesn’t know if she can trust them, but she knows she still loves them.

Ella takes the mic, and exclaims, “I have been trying to keep it together for Maze and Eve but I can’t take it anymore! I know that Lucifer is the actual Devil! And Amenadiel is an angel. Which makes Charlie a half-angel… Maze is a demon! And Eve is… well, Eve. And apparently zombies are real.”

She trusted the Scooby gang throughout the past five seasons. And although she’s mortal, she’s a brilliant forensic scientist who was sure to figure out their secret eventually. So it’s no surprise that instead of being told, she figures it out, and drunkenly reveals it during Eve and Maze’s wedding.

Season 6 is the final season of Lucifer , so if Ella were to find out about Lucifer’s secret, it would have to be now. And luckily for us, she does! Well, it’s more like she figures it out than finds out, but Ella is in fact now in on the celestial truths. And while many of us would react with shock, joy, and bewilderment, Ella’s reaction is much more complex.

If Season 6 wasn’t greenlit, Ella would have found out about Lucifer in Season 5.

We are so grateful that Ella finally learns the truth about Lucifer in Season 6… and that Netflix picked up Lucifer after it was canceled. Because if Season 5 were to be Lucifer’s last, Ella finding out about Lucifer would’ve been much more abrupt. In an interview with TV Line, we learn that, “In the original closing montage for Season 5, Ella was going to be babysitting Charlie and he would sprout wings. Linda and Amenadiel walk in and say, ‘We can explain…,’ but Ella smiles, ‘No, I get it!’”

Sure, that might have been a nice and neat little bow to end Lucifer with, but it wouldn’t have been nearly as satisfying or as truthfully complex as what actually happens in Season 6. And Aimee Garcia, the actress who plays Ella, definitely agrees. “I loved it,” she shared. “I think it was such a beautiful setup of five seasons, where, in the sixth season, she’s solving the biggest case of her life, which is the end of the world! It was the perfect way to find out.”