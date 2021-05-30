The Creators of 'Lucifer' Paid a Heartfelt Tribute to Craig Charles Henderson

The Creators of 'Lucifer' Paid a Heartfelt Tribute to Craig Charles HendersonBy Leila Kozma
Starring Tom Ellis, Lauren German, and the like, Season 5, Part 2 of Lucifer promises many unexpected narrative twists and a handful of blasphemous jokes.
The next batch of episodes offer up new revelations about God (Dennis Haysbert), while also shedding light on the latest developments taking place between Lucifer and Chloe Decker. Some viewers have already started watching, only to spot a title card dedicated to Craig Charles Henderson. So, who was he?
The creators of 'Lucifer' paid tribute to Craig Charles Henderson.
"In loving memory of Craig Charles Henderson, 1947-2019," reads a title card appearing at the end of an episode in Season 5B of Lucifer.
Unfortunately, Craig's connection to the crew isn't crystal clear. His name doesn't appear on the credit list provided by IMDb. His second name led some fans to believe that he was likely related to Joe Henderson, the co-showrunner of Lucifer.
Craig only had a few followers on Twitter — one of whom was Joe. What's more, Craig almost exclusively tweeted about Lucifer. He predominantly used the social media platform to call on fellow fans to keep their eyes peeled to the latest Lucifer episodes and do everything in their power to help get the show renewed.
"Great last two standalone #save Lucifer great job, Joe," Craig tweeted in May 2018.
"Never giving up save Lucifer," reads Craig's last tweet posted in June 2018.
Some of his tweets are specifically addressed to Joe, which suggests that they were close.
Season 5B of Lucifer also paid tribute to lead actor Tom Ellis's grandfather, Arthur Melbourne Hooper. Arthur died in 2020. Another title card was dedicated to Merritt Yohnka, an Emmy-winning stunt actor and stunt coordinator who worked on TV series like Rizzoli & Isles, Pretty Little Liars, and True Blood and movies like Captain America: The First Avenger. Merritt died from complications related to cancer in 2020.
Season 5B of 'Lucifer' expands on the characters' relationship with God.
As Joe told Comic Book Resources, God's arrival will bring about significant changes for characters like Lucifer.
"I think what's so interesting about our show is that for the entirety of it, God has been this outside force, this unknowable force. So much of Season 5 has been about Lucifer reckoning with the fact that God's not the enemy," Joe explained.
"Early on, a lot of people thought that we were making God the villain. And to me, it's just a father story," Joe told Comic Book Resources. "Making God the hero of his own story, as we do to every character on the show, and exploring his own path of pain and heroism was incredibly important."
As Joe also hinted, God's arrival will push characters like Lucifer, who is pining for his dad's job, Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), who is a father himself, or Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia), who recently overcame a crisis of faith, in different directions.
Season 5B of Lucifer is available on Netflix now.