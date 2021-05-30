The Creators of 'Lucifer' Paid a Heartfelt Tribute to Craig Charles Henderson

Starring Tom Ellis, Lauren German, and the like, Season 5, Part 2 of Lucifer promises many unexpected narrative twists and a handful of blasphemous jokes.

The next batch of episodes offer up new revelations about God (Dennis Haysbert), while also shedding light on the latest developments taking place between Lucifer and Chloe Decker. Some viewers have already started watching, only to spot a title card dedicated to Craig Charles Henderson. So, who was he?