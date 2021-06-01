'Lucifer' Meets 'Glee' Is Now a Thing, and We Have Mixed Feelings About It

When the buzz began with Netflix taking over Lucifer , EW announced that there would be a musical episode. Apparently, co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich has always wanted to do a musical episode, and with Tom Ellis’s incredible singing chops, we can’t blame her. However, she and Joe Henderson wanted to wait until just the right moment to bring in the controversial genre.

They knew that since God would be playing a much bigger role in Lucifer’s fifth season, this would be the perfect time to play with form and style. Because God has total omnipotence, he is able to manipulate the people into singing. It’s God’s way of playing with his humans so that we can see their emotions coming to the surface.

In musical theater, we’re often taught that a character only breaks out into song when words alone aren’t enough to convey the feelings. That’s what happens in the musical episode of Lucifer.

From Lucifer himself singing “Wicked Game” as he reflects on his love for Detective Chloe to the big finale of Lucifer and God dueting “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Misérables, emotion is at the core of every musical performance.