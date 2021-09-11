Does Lucifer and Chloe's Fairytale Ending Involve Marriage? (Spoilers!)

Although their love affair has dragged them to Hell and back — literally — it appears that the couple will finally get their happily ever after in Season 6 of Lucifer .

Chloe Decker and Lucifer’s first encounter at Lux marked the beginning of a six-season love story between the two.

In earlier episodes, Lucifer expressed his fear that he was incapable of giving and receiving love but his relationship with Chloe seems to be the exception. So, do Lucifer and Chloe finally get married in Season 6 ?

In Episode 10, Lucifer leaves Chloe behind to save souls in the underworld, forcing her to live the rest of her life without her one true love. But in a plot twist that left fans stunned, the two were reunited in death when Chloe arrives in Hell.

While longtime viewers expected Chloe and Lucifer to tie the knot in the series finale, their five-year love story didn’t end in marriage.

Their relationship has been an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least, but even death couldn’t keep the duo away from one another, and Season 6 features a time jump that gives viewers a glimpse into what the future looks like for the couple.

Chloe and Lucifer butted heads from the beginning, but it wasn’t long before Chloe divorced her ex-husband, Dan Espinoza , and her work relationship with Lucifer evolved into an ongoing romance.

But why does Chloe Decker end up in Hell in the series finale of ‘Lucifer’?

Throughout the last six seasons, Chloe has been a beacon of light in Lucifer’s dark world, which leads viewers to wonder why she, of all people, would end up in Hell. After living a long and mostly happy life, Chloe takes her final breath on her death bed and comes face-to-face with her old friend, ​​Amenadiel, who asks if she’s “ready to go home.”

The episode cuts to Hell, where we see Lucifer vigilantly working to redeem souls when he hears a knock at the door, and it’s no surprise who is there to greet him. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, lead actor Tom Ellis opened up about the series finale, which addressed some major questions that fans had about the fate of Chloe and Lucifer’s relationship.

"I loved it because what I was desperate to happen was one, we address the fact that Lucifer and Chloe are not cut from the same cloth in that he’s immortal and she’s mortal," he explained. "But she needs to live her life out on Earth. I’ve realized what my calling is and we have a trust in each other that we are going to spend the rest of our lives together at the right time."