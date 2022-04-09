Hallmark’s ‘A Royal Runaway Romance’ Has a Princess and a Bodyguard on the Lam

And a couple weeks later, Philippa marked the end of filming on Instagram. “My, my, Canada, that was a wild amount of fun!” she wrote at the time. “Such a joy filming with this crew and cast. Hard-working, talented, kind bunch of A+ beauties.”

A Royal Runaway Romance was written by Jake Helgren (Dashing in December, Save the Wedding) and directed by David Weaver (Open by Christmas, Butlers in Love).

Tune in to Hallmark Channel tonight, Saturday, April 9, at 8 p.m. ET to see how it all plays out!