Lifetime Is Dramatizing Another True Crime With ‘Secrets of a Marine’s Wife’

The plot of Lifetime movie Secrets of a Marine’s Wife boasts a compelling synopsis. It summarizes: “19-year-old Erin Corwin (Sadie Calvano) … was married to U.S. Marine Corporal Jon Corwin (Evan Roderick) and expecting her first child when she suddenly went missing. Erin’s disappearance sparked a grueling search led by family, friends, and local law enforcement in the extreme conditions of the Joshua Tree National Park until her body was found … at the bottom of an abandoned mineshaft.”

Lifetime continues: “Suspicions mounted quickly in the tight-knit Marine community, and residents began to wonder if the killer was one of their own. In their investigation, detectives uncover a friendship turned illicit relationship between Erin and her neighbor, Marine Christopher Lee (Tom Stevens), which consumed them both and called into question the paternity of Erin’s baby. Was this a motive for murder? Who was responsible?"

Naturally, folks have wondered: Is it based on a true story?