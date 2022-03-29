What Went Down in the Season 3 Finale of 'Snowpiercer'? (SPOILERS)

In the Season 3 Finale of Snowpiercer, Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) and Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) enter into a pact to assume distinctive leadership roles.

Having toppled Wilford (Sean Bean) and done away with the old world order, they give the people a choice, urging them to decide whether they would like to stick around on the train or join Layton on an adventure to New Eden, a location thought to boast a warm climate and suitable living conditions.