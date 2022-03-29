What Went Down in the Season 3 Finale of 'Snowpiercer'? (SPOILERS)By Leila Kozma
Mar. 29 2022, Published 10:11 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Snowpiercer.
Inspired by Le Transperceneige, a 1982 graphic novel series by Jean-Marc Rochette, Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand, and Snowpiercer, the 2013 science-fiction action movie by Bong Joon-ho, the eponymous TV series on TNT captures the gruesome adventures of a group of train passengers.
Starring Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, and others, Season 3 of Snowpiercer casts light on the latest complications the characters have to face. The Season 3 Finale reached an epic conclusion – what happened?
Here's the 'Snowpiercer' Season 3 ending explained.
In the Season 3 Finale of Snowpiercer, Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) and Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) enter into a pact to assume distinctive leadership roles.
Having toppled Wilford (Sean Bean) and done away with the old world order, they give the people a choice, urging them to decide whether they would like to stick around on the train or join Layton on an adventure to New Eden, a location thought to boast a warm climate and suitable living conditions.
In the episode, Andre and the passengers of Big Alice make it all the way to the Horn of Africa. Once there, they dismount, ready to do some exploring and soak up the warm rays of the sun.
Melanie and Andre manage to get rid of Wilford — or so it seems for a while.
Together Melanie and Andre are able to banish Joseph Wilford, the antagonist exhibiting a strong populist politician-like streak.
Jackboots and LJ Folger (Annalise Basso) try to support their leader at a time of dire need — but they don't stand a chance. Ultimately, Wilford ends up in a Drawer with about half a year's worth of suspension drugs.
Will Wilford randomly return in Season 4 of 'Snowpiercer'? What's next for the rest of the crew?
In an interview with Newsweek, Jennifer, the actress playing Melanie, shared a few details about Wilford's potential fate on Snowpiercer.
As she emphasized, the devilishly cruel character is known to survive the most challenging of situations — and getting locked up inside a Drawer with some drugs may or may not turn out to be the most effective way to deal with his nasty behavior long-term.
"I think he seems like a pretty resilient character. So I think — I mean, I don't know the answer myself so no spoilers here— but he's proven himself to be quite resilient" she told Newsweek. "It's possible [he'd survive]. I think that it was right, that she that they had to take him out of the equation in one way or another."
New dangers likely await Melanie in Season 4 of 'Snowpiercer.'
Just as the Season 3 Finale of Snowpiercer is about to wrap up, Melanie once again seems to find herself in grave trouble. An explosion occurs on the track ahead of her. What happened? Season 4 of Snowpiercer will likely explore the fallout resulting from the horrific incident.