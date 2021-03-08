'Snowpiercer' Fans Are Worried About What the Future Might Hold for Melanie

'Snowpiercer' Fans Are Worried About What the Future Might Hold for MelanieBy Leila Kozma
Things aren't looking up for Melanie Cavill. As a recent episode of Snowpiercer revealed, the researcher got more than she bargained for when she left the train to carry out a super-important research project.
Left to her own devices at the desolate data tower, she resorts to ghastly behaviors. In a chilling scene, she even feasts on a cooked rat. So, what's next for Melanie? Are the rumors anything to go by? Is Jennifer Connelly about to leave the show?
So, is Jennifer Connelly leaving 'Snowpiercer'?
"Many Miles From Snowpiercer" charts Melanie's fight for survival. Having departed from the train, she has to learn that life out in the wild is far from easy. Struggling to cope with starvation and the crippling feeling of loneliness, Melanie starts to have hallucinations about her past. At the end of the episode, she makes it back to the agreed meeting point — but she is forced to watch the train speed by.
The suspenseful episode left fans all the more worried, with many taking it to Twitter to pose probing questions about what's next for Melanie. Although some believe that Jennifer might be about to leave the show, the majority of viewers are convinced that she will find the way back to the train, somehow.
"Please let Melanie be hallucinating right now! #Snowpiercer," tweeted @MJNewton321.
"Jennifer Connelly as Melanie is literally the glue to this show. I enjoy every episode she is in. Now get Snowpiercer to go pick her back up. I think she will survive. There's no way the show is letting her go. But what a twist I can't wait for next week," tweeted @Rhia_1993.
Unfortunately for fans hoping that the last scene was a figment of Melanie's imagination, Jennifer already confirmed in a recent interview with TVLine that her character was indeed left behind. She didn't address the rumors about her departure from Snowpiercer, however. Nor did she hint that Melanie's fate is about to take a turn for the worse beyond what had already happened.
"Well, I suppose it could be a hallucination because she has been seeing things, but ... I think I'm allowed to say it is the real deal," Jennifer said. She really was left behind by the train.
Curiously enough, Jennifer refused to answer questions about whether she would appear again later on in Season 2. She did drop a big hint, however, telling the outlet that viewers will likely find out why the train didn't slow down.
"That’s kind of a big thing to leave unanswered, so I feel pretty confident you might get some questions answered there," Jennifer told TVLine.
So, could Melanie make it out alive, or is she going to die?
Although Melanie might be facing difficulties far worse than expected, there's a chance that she will manage to find an escape. A previous interview with showrunner Graeme Manson seemingly confirms this hypothesis as well.
"We're seeing Melanie and Mr. Wilford head-to-head, but the man that's glommed onto the back of the train is certainly someone who Andre Layton is going to have to deal with too. So that's a really fun thing to look forward to," Graeme said, teasing the major developments in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
