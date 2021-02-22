Meet Rowan Blanchard, the Actress Playing Alex, Melanie's Daughter, in 'Snowpiercer'

Melanie first learns that her long-lost daughter, Alex, is still alive in the Season 1 Finale. But it's the Season 2 premiere of the show that captures one of their first more meaningful encounters.

Having lost touch with each other when the Freeze began, Melanie spent years thinking that Alex didn't make it on the train — while Alex developed a bond with the wicked Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean), who saved her life. Alex started a new life as an engineer on the Big Alice in the intermittent years.