Meet Rowan Blanchard, the Actress Playing Alex, Melanie's Daughter, in 'Snowpiercer'By Leila Kozma
Feb. 22 2021, Published 5:27 p.m. ET
Season 2 of Snowpiercer charts the evolution of Melanie's (Jennifer Connelly) relationship with her daughter, Alex (Rowan Blanchard). Melanie learned only recently that her daughter managed to survive the Freeze — and their relationship will likely develop further in the next batch of episodes.
Melanie reunited with her long-lost daughter in the Season 2 premiere of 'Snowpiercer.'
Melanie first learns that her long-lost daughter, Alex, is still alive in the Season 1 Finale. But it's the Season 2 premiere of the show that captures one of their first more meaningful encounters.
Having lost touch with each other when the Freeze began, Melanie spent years thinking that Alex didn't make it on the train — while Alex developed a bond with the wicked Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean), who saved her life. Alex started a new life as an engineer on the Big Alice in the intermittent years.
In the Season 2 premiere, Alex finds herself unable to spark up a meaningful connection with her mother because of their troubled past. She struggles to reconcile the image that exists in her head about her mother — the woman who abandoned her in the middle of a man-made catastrophe — with the person standing in front of her.
Their relationship appears to improve over time, however.
As a crucial scene of "A Great Odyssey" reveals, Alex starts to bond with her mother. But just as they are about to start feeling more natural around each other, Melanie leaves for an important research mission taking place outside the relatively safe confines of the train.
Losing Alex had a lasting impact on Melanie, says Graeme Manson.
Losing Alex had a lasting psychological impact on Melanie, Graeme Manson, the co-showrunner of Snowpiercer, explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. Once they realized that the new storyline could add great value to the show, the writers started to shift the focus more and more toward the idea, he added.
"[Leaving her daughter behind] is Melanie's personal moment of trauma, the thing that traumatized her at the end of the world most of all. Once the writers alighted on that, and dug their teeth in to the idea that we could embody the daughter and make that a plot point, something we could all work towards, we started looking," Graeme told Entertainment Weekly.
Rowan starred in shows like 'The Goldbergs' before joining the cast of 'Snowpiercer.'
Actress Rowan Blanchard made her debut on the show in the Season 1 Finale, and her impeccable portrayal of Alex garnered her popularity among fans and far beyond in record-short time frames.
Before joining the star-studded cast of the show, Rowan also starred in hit TV shows like The Goldbergs, Disney Channel hits like Girl Meets World, and movies like Spy Kids: All the Time in the World. She frequently takes it to Instagram to showcase her best outfits and post snaps capturing her latest adventures.
Catch new episodes of Snowpiercer every Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.