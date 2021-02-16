Miles Disappeared From 'Snowpiercer' After the Season 1 Finale — Why?

As a side character on Snowpiercer, Miles appeared in almost every episode in Season 1. Somewhat perturbingly, he was nowhere to be seen in the Season 2 premiere or the consequent episodes. His prolonged absence made fans worried, with some starting to believe that a similar fate befell him as it did on Josie.

"Sooo..did I forget something in #Snowpiercer? What happened to Miles? The supersmart kid becoming an engineer? Anybody? Thanks," tweeted @aemRubio.