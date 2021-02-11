NBC News 4 Reporter Katherine Creag Died Suddenly — What Happened?

Viewers of NBC News 4 received tragic news on Thursday, Feb. 11: Veteran reporter Katherine Creag , who had been with the network since 2011, had died the night prior. Katherine was 47.

Given the suddenness of the reporter’s passing, many are looking for additional information surrounding the cause of her death . Here’s what we know so far.

Naturally, these details have led viewers and fans of the reporter to have even more questions, although information is slim so soon after the announcement of her death. While people may be wondering what happened to Katherine, many are offering their support and well-wishes for her family, friends, and coworkers at this difficult time.

At this time, no official cause of death has been reported. The network referred to her passing as “unexpected,” saying in an official statement that “she had not been ill and was working as recently as Wednesday morning” in an official statement. It appears as though she had also posted a video to her private Instagram profile as recently as Wednesday.

Katherine Creag leaves behind a husband and three children.

Katherine had been married to her husband, Bill Gafner, for 14 years. Together, they had three children: two daughters named Gemma and Josephine, and a son named Jackson. The family resides in Manhattan.

What a loss! Katherine Creag beamed with light every day. I can picture her greeting to my wife and I 'Hello Mulcahys!!' So sweet. Award winning in every way. #RipKatherine pic.twitter.com/NAh2mdG3m7 — Matt Mulcahy (@MattMulcahy) February 11, 2021

Katherine’s work family is also mourning the loss of a central figure on their team. “For 10 years Kat was one of our cornerstones, always willing to help in any situation, whether it was a colleague in need or a shift that needed to be covered,” WNCB President Amy Morris said. “She was thoughtful, funny, and relentless. And even on the toughest days, she was a bright light, quick with a kind word and a smile.”

Former WTVH producer Ryan Fisher also shared a touching tribute on Facebook, writing, “Katherine Creag was just the best. Like just the best. We shared our professional lives for about six years on the absolutely grueling overnight shift across two NYC stations, yet there was never ever a day... like never... where she wasn’t chipper at 2:30 a.m. and raring to go. [...] You better damn believe I’ll be having a drink for you today, Kat. The overnight shift will never, ever be the same without you, anywhere.”

I’m absolutely devastated to hear of the sudden passing of Katherine Creag. She was my first-ever co-anchor at a professional TV station when we were both starting out in the business in Elmira, NY. She was a wonderful, funny, caring person. My thoughts go out to her family. 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/0tHcJvaDOW — Jere Gish (@jeregishWGAL) February 11, 2021

Katherine graduated from New York University in 1996 and started her career at NY1. She worked for several other stations including WNYW / Fox 5, KDFW Fox 4, and WSOC before joining NBC New York in 2011. She was no stranger to working odd hours that often come with news broadcasting jobs. She even joked about it in her Twitter bio, which reads, “Sleep, what's that?! I go to work when you're coming home from the club.”