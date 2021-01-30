Wendy Williams Reflects on Her Parents After the Death of Her Mother, Shirley

In an interview with App.com, Wendy said that her parents, Shirley and Tom, "[s]et the example for me. They showed me you can still be parents and also make an impact on your community."

Shirley Williams was very involved in groups as diverse as the Monmouth County Council of Girl Scouts, the Central Jersey Club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs Inc., and the Lambda Omega Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.